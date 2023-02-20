Psych lords King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have pulled out of this year’s Bluesfest following the festival’s decision to bring controversial “bad boys” Sticky Fingers onto the lineup.

The Melbourne psych-rock collective made the announcement via Instagram on Monday afternoon, citing the festival’s lineup decision as something that goes against their values as a group.

“As a band and as human beings, we stand against misogyny, racism, transphobia and violence,” the statement read.

“Surprised and saddened to see Bluesfest commit to presenting content that is in complete opposition to these values.

“Given this decision by the festival, we have decided to cancel our appearance at Bluesfest. We are deeply disappointed to be in this position but sometimes you need to be willing to make sacrifices to stand up for your values.

“This is, unfortunately, one of those moments”.

READ MORE King Gizzard Are The Latest Band To Be Floored By Cult Hero Journo Nardwuar

Last week, Bluesfest announced five additional acts to this year’s lineup including the notorious Sydney reggae-fusion band alongside Sampa The Great and a tribute to the late Indigenous musician, Uncle Archie Roach. The festival is set to kick off in Byron Bay on April 6.

Bluesfest doubled down on social media, snapping back at since-deleted comments on Instagram that criticised the festival for booking an act with a known history of violence, transphobia and racism.

“Sticky Fingers, the bad boys of Australian music, currently on their sell-out UK Tour, will be playing one of their all-too-rare shows in Australia,” Bluesfest founder Peter Noble said in a statement.

“They have only played a handful in the last five years, and Bluesfest is happy to welcome them back.”

PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to Bluesfest which declined to comment on this announcement from King Gizzard.