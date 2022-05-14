US chart-topper Kendrick Lamar has just announced his Australian tour dates. Here’s everything you need to know so you won’t be humbled out of a seat when the rapper graces Australia with his presence later this year.

The Kendrick Lamar tour dates for Aussies and our neighbours in Kiwi-land are as follows:

Thu Dec 01 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena

Sun Dec 04 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

Thu Dec 08 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

Mon Dec 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center

Fri Dec 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Lamar’s cousin Baby Keem will be the support act for all shows while Tanna Leone will play some of the dates.

General tickets for The Big Steppers Tour can be snagged through this link at midday on May 20. However, Live Nation’s presale begins at 1pm Thursday May 19.

We’ll catch youse in the mosh.