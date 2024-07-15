Katy Perry Has Defended Her ‘Woman’s World’ Music Video Following Harsh Critiques

After being banished to floptropica, Katy Perry has seemingly clapped back at all the critiques who came for her and her robotic legs following the drop of “Woman’s World.”

ICYMI: The Teenage Dream artist has been dragged through filth after she dropped the music video to her highly-anticipated return to pop single “Woman’s World”.

The “Woman’s World” music video was supposed to symbolise a rebirth for Katy, but unfortunately, the message wasn’t well received. Since the video dropped, it has garnered review titles like “What Regressive, Warmed-Over Hell Is This?” from The Guardian and “Katy Perry Is Stuck in 2016” from The Cut.

And don’t get me started on the reads found in the Pitchfork review, it is truly brutal.

Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” is a monumental catastrophehttps://t.co/b0vpTIdPhQ — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) July 12, 2024

Following all that hullabaloo, Katy has seemingly responded to the harsh critiques, revealing that the first half of the video was supposed to be satire.

“YOU CAN DO ANYTHING! EVEN SATIRE!” Katy wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

For folks who have yet to marvel at the “Woman’s World” video, in the first act, Katy is galivanting on a construction site decked out with a bedazzled tool kit.

The Witness singer is also sporting a hairdo that is an ode to Rosie the Riveter, a symbol of feminism that originated in America during World World II.

“She is heaven-sent.” (Image source: YouTube / Katy Perry)

In Katy’s response video, the “California Girls” singer shared that the first act of the video was supposed to be “slapstick” and “very on the nose” when it comes to portraying feminism.

“We’re really overplaying it and on the nose because we’re about to get smashed which is like a reset for me,” Katy shared.

“And a reset for my idea of feminine divine and it’s a whole different world we go to after this.”

(Image source: Instagram / @katyperry) (Image source: Instagram / @katyperry)

Evidently this “slapstick” version didn’t shine through with all them scathing reviews floating around the interwebs.

Although, Katy attempted to clear the air with her Rosie the Riveter bit, fans in the comment section claimed they were still “confused” with the singer’s choice as well as her decision to work with alleged abuser Łukasz Gottwald, famously known as Dr Luke.

“Is the satire in the room with us right now?” one person questioned.

“Trying to satirize white girlboss feminism while still being a white girlboss feminist just doesn’t work. The irony of her working with Dr. Luke for this,” another person added.

“Satire pokes fun at power in a clear way. If you have to explain the satire it’s not working as satire and just works to reinforce the power system at play. Also, does the satire part also apply to working with an alleged abuser? We’re confused,” wrote a third.

As someone who’s had their life heavily influenced by Katy’s 2010s iconic project Teenage Dream, it totally sucks watching her stardom kinda crash down.

But now that she’s addressed the whole satire thing, I seriously need her to fess up on her choice to work with Dr Luke.

Until then, me and the girls are streaming “JOYRIDE” by Ke$ha. Beep beep!

Image source: YouTube & Instagram / Katy Perry