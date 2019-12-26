As Australia emerges from various food-induced heavy slumbers and enters that period of the year with no real time or date – I call it The Void™ – the US is working its way through Christmas. And Kanye West has dropped another album, Jesus Is Born.

Right there, right on the big man’s birthday.

A shade under two months after releasing Jesus Is King, the studio album is actually listed as being a Sunday Service Choir release, and is a full hour-and-a-half of uplifting gospel music that you’d be treated to at a typical Sunday Service session with Ye at the helm.

The man’s been busy with the release of Jesus Is King (which was a bit touch and go there, let’s be real), as well as developing his own opera, Nebuchadnezzar, for the Hollywood Bowl and Mary for the Lincoln Center, which made it kinda surprising to some fans that he could actually stick to a release deadline with Jesus Is Born.

These folks even crunched the numbers based on Ye’s history of being notoriously late with album releases.

Does this mean that Kanye has entered the universe of having a Christmas album? Does he now reside in the Christmas Cave with Michael Bublé and John Legend?

Kanye serves primarily on the album as the executive producer, leaving all the vocal work up to his Sunday Service choir, and is looking to be the second gospel album to hit the Billboard top 200 charts in the last 12 months.

Check out Jesus Is Born below, it’s actually kinda nice to have on in the background, and who knows – it might just make good backing tracks to the miracles (hopefully) happening out on the crease at the MCG today.

Stranger things have happened, folks.