For reasons pretty unknown to me right now, Justin Bieber has been promoting his new – pretty bloody horny – single on Instagram by…posting lots of photos of babies. Literal human babies. With the tag #yummy. Please, for the love of all things good and pure, someone explain what the fuck is going on here.

Sometime over the 24 hours, Justin posted a total of 13 images of infant babies with the caption ‘#yummy’, which has rubbed a fair few people extremely the wrong way, considering the song itself is explicitly sexual. Kinda not a good look there, buddy. That extremely ain’t it, chief.

I just ????? why.

Who ARE these children????

Justin, are you okay? Need to talk about anything, buddy? Has someone checked in on you?

It’s not gone unnoticed, either. Plenty of people are questioning Justin’s choices here and whether using photos of literal children is really the best promotional tool for a song that’s very clearly about how horned up you are about your wife.

justin bieber posting pictures of babies to promote yummy, a song about sex is weird af pic.twitter.com/CKH9p3BZoG — sophie ???? (@sophieefarrell) January 6, 2020

Justin Bieber posting pictures of random babies and hashtagging it #yummy is gross. Am I too sensitive? That’s gross, right? The song is literally about sex — chlo (@chloezakowski) January 7, 2020

Can someone tell me why Justin Bieber is using a bunch of random babies to promote his weird ass song I’m truly lost — alley (@nashviIIouis) January 7, 2020

Hey Justin what the fuck pic.twitter.com/ccCwB5i5Ps — na'ama. (@iknownaama) January 6, 2020

Why is Justin Bieber posting pictures of fat baby’s and him and his team are referring to them as “yummy” ??? — ✰ ???????????????????? ✰ (@Guccigiselll) January 6, 2020

why is justin bieber posting pics of babies with the hashtag yummy…………………… bro that is SOOOOO creepy — beax ✰ heffrey stazoff (@fineIovers) January 6, 2020

Is this meant to be a comment that Justin’s gone from his first single, Baby, to his current, deeply horny, era pretty much exactly ten years to the day? Or has he finally had The Chat with someone and realised how babies are made? Is this a deeply cooked hint that he’s done The Sex with Hailey and now they’re expecting a little Belieber?

Anyway, if someone can clear this one up for me, that would be great. Because this is, uh, not a good look. Not a good way to start 2020, champ. Reconsider literally [gestures vaguely] all of this.