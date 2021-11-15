In some yummy yummy news, Justin Bieber has just announced new Australian (!!!) dates for his hugely anticipated Justice World Tour, and my inner Belieber has suddenly risen from its ashes like a phoenix in heat.

For those of you non-Beliebers, The Justice World Tour coming to Australia is a *massive* deal because it’s Justin’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s Purpose World Tour. Remember when songs like ‘Sorry’, ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘Company’ were the hottest hits of the summer??? A lifetime ago?? Yes, that’s how freakin’ long ago his last tour was. I was a wee teenaged bab!

Now here we are in 2021, with Justice amassing nearly 9 billion streams worldwide, arriving on the back of huge international hits ‘Anyone’, ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’. And who could forget ‘Stay’, with Aussie icon we are all rooting for, The Kid LAROI. Our boy made it big!!

2021 has been a cursed year indeed, but maybe things are looking up. I mean, Justin announcing the Justice World Tour in Australia days after Red (Taylor’s Version) was released is honestly such a treat. It’s pop girl summer.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” Justin Bieber said in a press release.

The new Aussie dates for the Justice World Tour are as follows:

Perth, HBF Park: Tuesday 22 November

Melbourne, Marvel Stadium: Saturday 26 November

Sydney Football Stadium: Wednesday 30 November

Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium: Saturday 3 December

All the shows are all ages events.

Keen to get your hands on some tix ASAP? The American Express Presale for the Aussie tour begins Friday 19 November and runs for 48 hours, and then general sale begins on Wednesday 24 November at 11am.

There’s also a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages, and you can read more about them on Justin Bieber’s official website.