CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

Grab onto literally anything that is bolted down and brace yourselves, because 2020 is clearly the year that all your faves from the late 90s and early 00s are coming back in full force because Jessica Simpson has announced that she’s dropping new music very soon. Are you ready boots?

In an interview with People Magazine, the singer and (more importantly?) Newlyweds star revealed that she’s penned a memoir, and will be releasing six new songs that pair with her story – which she has recorded as an audiobook as well.

No word on whether the new music will explore the most iconic moment of mid-00s reality tv or not, but please God, let there be a song called ‘Chicken By The Sea’ or something.

The memoir, called Open Book, has Jessica revisiting her childhood and kicking off her career by auditioning for The Mickey Mouse Club alongside the likes of Justin Timberlake, Chistina Aguilera, and Britney Spears, before breaking through with her first single ‘I Wanna Be With You‘ and her debut record, Sweet Kisses, in 1999.

Notably, Jessica reveals and explores the fact that she was sexually assaulted as a young child, and navigating the trauma that came with it – mostly through the dependency on drugs and alcohol, resulting in addiction, and her journey to getting sober back in 2017.

The new songs will be the first music that Jessica Simpson has released since her second Christmas record, Happy Christmas, back in 2010. It’s been a long time coming, but it’s time to dig into the back of the cupboard and get those Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots out, I guess.

Her memoir is set to be released on February 4th, so we can assume the new music will hit us around the same time.

2020 baby, it’s all happening.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800RESPECT hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

Help is always available.