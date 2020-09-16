For the first time in its 19-year history, BIGSOUND is taking the festival out of Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley and into our homes across the country for 2020. That’s right, border closures be damned, everyone can get in this year! Even if you’re currently locked down in Victoria or New South Wales!

So because it’s all going virtual and off the stage and onto your screens, here’s how you can show up to BIGSOUND and network like you’re a big industry boss dog.

The big conference kicks off on Wednesday, October 21, and will run for two (2) days this year, featuring a program of keynote addresses, online workshops, panels, and discussions conducted entirely over the Internet.

Sure, it might mean you can’t schmooze in real life with industry types, but it does also mean that more people can show up this year, including international guests and ring-ins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIGSOUND (@bigsound) on Aug 2, 2020 at 6:29pm PDT

This first announcement of keynote presenters dropped earlier today, headed up by the incomparable Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine. He’ll be presenting keynote sessions alongside the likes of Kev Carmody, Amy Shark, Tones And I, while the legendary Nat’s What I Reckon will be literally cooking up a storm in a live culinary demo.

The conference will also have a big blowout event called The BIGSOUND50, where the best 50 emerging artists around the country will all perform on the one stage (your laptop, computer, phone, whatever) in one big-ass gig. And if you’re in one of the chosen bands, you’ll also get one-on-one mentor time with music industry legends, online meetings with industry pros, and the chance to meet and chat with all the other delegates at the conference.

So if you’ve got nothing happening on you calendar in late October – I mean, who does? – you can sign up for a free delegate pass over on the BIGSOUND website, and keep an eye peeled for when the whole program lineup drops later this month.

See you there. On Zoom. Again.