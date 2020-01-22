There’s nothing people love more than a) reflecting on what a weird decade the 2010s was and b) arguing over the best music, so it only makes sense Triple J is holding a ‘Hottest 100 of the Decade’ next month.

It was a huge decade for music, impacted (like everything else) by the rise of technology: streaming happened, owning records became trendy, Beyonce released Lemonade and headlined Coachella, Lil Nas X redefined what country music was, Frank Ocean cancelled on Splendour in the Grass last-minute and was replaced by little known artist Lorde, Lana Del Rey released the most Tumblr-aesthetic song of all time (‘Video Games’) Flume went from making music in his bedroom to dominating the world / eating ass at Burning Man… a lot has happened, okay?

Not to mention all the artists who made a comeback: Daft Punk, Tool and The Avalanches just to name a few.

So back to the contest: Triple J is holding a ‘Hottest 100 of the Decade’ next month, with a countdown in March. It follows similar large-scope voting contests ‘Hottest 100 of All Time’ (1998 & 2009), ‘Hottest 100 Australian Albums of All Time’ (2011) and ’20 Years of the Hottest 100′ (2013). Is the decade simply to avoid Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ taking out the top spot again? Look, possibly, but I’m not mad about it.

Key dates are yet to be announced, but once they are, you can start planning a Hottest 100 party… in March. Wild times ahead.