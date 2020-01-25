As far as I can tell, there are two foolproof ways to judge the quality of music. The first test, and the most subjective, is to assess a song’s ability to generate an emotional response. Do certain tracks make you text your ex, dance until your legs are numb, or storm the gates of heaven and demand a fight with God? If so, you’ve probably got a good song on your hands.

The second test: does a song remind you of Jason Gillespie‘s 201* against Bangladesh in his final ever Test? According to the weapons currently bombarding Triple J’s Facebook page during its Hottest 100 of 2019 countdown, that’s a better metric of a tune’s quality. 

As Australia’s biggest music countdown rolls onwards, punters around the nation have responded to each and every track with cricket deep-cuts. Behold, one fella’s response to Triple J’s post about #92 on the countdown, Client Liaison‘s The Real Thing:

Sampa The Great‘s Final Form snuck in at #89, sparking debate about whether her outrageously good track should have placed higher. Still, for one shitposter, the only number they cared about was 200 – that’s Marnus Labuschagne‘s recent double century against New Zealand, for those playing along at home:

Lana Del Rey secured the #85 slot with her cover of Sublime‘s Doin’ Time. Australian quick Peter Siddle did time – exactly 26 years of it – when he took a birthday hat trick at the Ashes in 2010, as pointed out by this unit:

Skegss also kicked in a cover. Their Like A Version take on The PixiesHere Comes Your Man landed a respectable berth at #90, like this beer glass found a comfy home in Shane Warne‘s gob:

Other strong “Not as good as…” meme contenders have emerged in the comment section, including references to Farmer’s Union Iced Coffee, Liverpool Football Club, and the (sadly ineligible!) The Witcher ditty, Toss A Coin To Your Witcher.

You know who else could toss a coin?

