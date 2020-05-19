In case you missed it: Click Frenzy 2020 officially kicks off tonight at 7:00pm (Tuesday, May 19). A whole bunch of prices have been slashed across all the good shit, including headphones.

I have been yelled at (through the internet) that Sony is a hundred times better than Beats, but I am a stubborn lass and will lead with the Beats deets.

Beats

Behold, the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (in black). This baby is equipped with transparency mode so you can stay aware of your surroundings while listening and it boasts up to 22 hours of listening time – up to 40 hours with Active Noise Cancelling and transparency mode turned off. Also, it automatically turns on / off when you unfold and fold the headphones.

The headphones are compatible with Bluetooth 4.0 enabled devices.

RRP $429.94, sale price $329. You’re saving 100 bucks, mates.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (black)

Sony

First up for Sony are the WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. I mean, I’ve only ever heard good things about this product. (The reviews speak for themselves, to be honest.)

The headphones have up to 30 hours of battery life and 10 minutes of charging time will give you five hours of play. The ear pads have been designed to relieve pressure, but of course this is always going to depend on your ears. It also features smart listening with Adaptive Sound Control to adjust to your situations, a built-in amplifier device to deliver solid sound quality, and it also comes with an optional cable for wired listening.

Click Frenzy has slashed 80 bucks off its price, so it’s now retailing for $369. Nobody buy this, I want it for myself.

Next up are the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (MDRZX110NC). Previously $79, the headphones are now on sale for 48 bucks! How bloody affordable is that? Again, this is another hot product with stellar reviews.

Sony is also having a massive Frenzy sale online, which you can check out right HERE.

Sennheiser

The Sennheiser M2 AEi Momentum headphones were $328, now $164. WOOF. The groovy pair of headphones are compatible with devices with a 3.5mm jack, just FYI.

JBL

Say g’day to the JBL Endurance PEAK True-Wireless Sport Headphones. The headphones are good to go with Bluetooth 4.2 compatible devices. The battery life on these are four hours and it takes two hours to charge. The headphones also come with three different sizes of ear tips.

I haven’t even talked about the prices yet. RRP: $199, sale price: $89. Not bad, not bad at all.

You can also find a handful of discounted JBL goodies online at Target, including the JBL Noise Cancelling Headphones (T600BTNC) and the JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones (T45OBT).

Bose

Bose has yet to officially announce all its deals, but we’re hearing headphones and speakers will be up to 50% off tonight. Stay tuned.

