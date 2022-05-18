Buckle up brotatoes, we’ve got a festival on the horizon.
Grapevine Gathering is officially returning in October and it’s bringing a couple of A-list mates, too. You can eye the full lineup further down but let me dazzle you with some clues: one band rhymes with the Schmemomicas and another band rhymes with the Schmooks.
Try to crack those clues, you space cadets.
Spreading its grapey goodness across WA, SA, VIC, NSW and QLD, Grapevine swaps out your grotsky Ice Blacks for a sweet, fruity goblet of the good stuff (wine).
You’re never going to look as sophisticated as you will trying to balance a glass of red while you scream the lyrics to ‘Untouched’ until your lungs protest.
That was another little clue for those paying attention.
Cop the full lineup, locations and dates below:
Location, Date
WA, Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley – Oct 1st
SA, Serafino Wines, McLaren Vale – Oct 2nd (Public Holiday Eve, yay)
VIC, Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley – Oct 8th
NSW, Roche Estate, Hunter Valley – Oct 15th
QLD, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton – Oct 16th
Wineup (hehe I stole that)
The Kooks
Peking Duk
Ball Park Music
Jack River
The Veronicas
Confidence Man
Gus Dapperton
Alice Skye
Nyxen
Becca Hatch
*Hosted By The Inspired Unemployed*
Holy vino Batman, I haven’t seen that many huge acts sharing the same space since Sunnyboys were still in stock.
Oh. Oh my god. That hurt to type.
Hosted by the duo of the decade, The Inspired Unemployed, tickets will go on sale for the general public on May 26, or you can register for presale tickets right bloody here and nab them on May 25th.
People who register might also cop a whole barrel of prizes, including 10 free tickets, a year’s supply of wine, and a limo transfer.
The last time I was in a limo, people only had six channels on TV to choose from.
Why do I keep doing this to myself?
Existential crisis aside: pour yourself a glass in preparation for Grapevine, round up your fellow festival friends and register for tickets HERE.Image: Getty Images / Harry Herd; Supplied