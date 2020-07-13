Waking up this morning I was not prepared to come across a precious nan from the States who absolutely shreds on the drums. Really wasn’t ready for this but my God am I glad I’ve seen it now.

The nan, Dorothea Taylor, has been teaching and playing the drums for over 50 years, she’s got a bloody healthy following on Instagram and TikTok, where she shares her tight skills, drumming along to huge tracks by Paramore, Slipknot, Eminem and Disturbed. I love her and I want her to adopt me so she can be my grandma, too.

Legit, watch her play along to Slipknot’s ‘Psychosocial‘ here, it’s fucken wild.

Someone recently sent her over of Paramore’s ‘Ain’t It Fun‘ to Hayley Williams, who also now absolutely loves her. This is the recognition that Dorothea deserves, thank you very much. Someone send that Slipknot drum sesh to Corey Taylor ASAP, he needs to be made aware.

love her, she’s a badass https://t.co/FcJfWMU7Hq — hayley from Paramore ???? (@yelyahwilliams) July 9, 2020

Over on her Instagram and TikTok, Dorothea regularly posts sessions on her practice pad, playing fills for young tap dancers to tap back to (omg, my heart) and little sessions she has with her grandson.

So please, enjoy these little moments of this precious and ruthless nan absolutely destroying the skins, it’s giving me absolute life today. I’m obsessed with her skills on the drums, and I really want to watch her play some face-melting double-kick metal.

Please, Dorothea, alter my heartbeat with a powerful kick-drum beat. Just absolutely ruin my life with a full tom shred.

She also drives this fucking RIDICULOUS car around. Who is this woman? How do I become her best friend so we can hoon around in this thing together??

Alternatively, a metal band needs to get her as a touring session drummer ASAP. I simply yearn to see her live and have her skills completely implode my brain.