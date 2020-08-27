Gloria Estefan, best known for her 1985 smash hit ‘Conga’ has returned, and my God we needed her back. The legend hasn’t been seen on the charts since 2007 when she dropped 90 Millas, but now she returns with her 14th studio album, and horny dads lookout, she’s still hot af.

You can watch the brand new vid from this radiant queen titled ‘Samba’, which is literally just a 2020 cover of ‘Conga’ that proves this badass has still got it. Estefan, 62, may just be the cure to our COVID anxieties that we didn’t know we needed.

Come on shake your body baby, do the… Samba!?

You’d be right in assuming Estefan went missing forever honestly – even though she’s been making music she pretty much disappeared completely from the limelight.

Now that Gloria Estefan has resurrected, like the second coming of Christ (but better), she brings with her a new album titled BRAZIL305, her first in seven whole years.

What is most important however is how much serotonin this return brings, and how it truly speaks volumes to how anyone can truly prevail despite the curse of COVID all around us.

Anyway, here’s ‘Conga’.