Can somebody please check on Gene Simmons because the man is putting ice cubes in his fucking cereal.

ICE CUBES (FROZEN WATER).

IN HIS CERAL.

READ MORE Ashley Tisdale Says Kissing Zac Efron Pretty Much Sucked So Cross Him Off Your Crush List

The KISS frontman took to Twitter to share his unconventional breakfast, prompting the entire Twittersphere to wonder what the absolute fuck kind of drugs Gene Simmons put in his coffee this morning.

“Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” Simmons tweeted alongside two photos of his breakfast.

In case you’re wondering, he also mixes two different kinds of cereals in one bowl, which is a whole new chaotic energy that I am not here for in 2020.

Make it stop.

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

To put it simply, no. Nobody else is putting ice cubes in their cereal, Gene. It’s just you.

We live in 2020, if you want uber-cold cereal, you could *maybe* get away with making milk ice cubes like people do with their iced lattes. But not fucking water.

No.

Stop it, Gene. I’m begging you.

Gene’s son Nick Simmons replied to the tweet, confirming that he’s been dealing with his dad’s weird chaotic energy for 30 years. This is the ultimate strange Dad energy.

30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life. — Nick T. Simmons (@nicktsimmons) January 2, 2020

In a separate tweet, Nick also explained that Gene takes his wild rockstar energy into the kitchen in many ways. He’s a man of impulse, and he’s not going to apologise for it.

look, the man is eccentric. he doesn't plan for this, he just sits down and then goes "y'know i want this milk to be colder" and acts on the moment's impulse. He does similar things with coffee- warms it up, too hot, puts an ice cube in, too cold, warms it up again. it's madness. https://t.co/7BfaGDPdv2 — Nick T. Simmons (@nicktsimmons) January 3, 2020

Twitter users were quick to reply with life hacks like putting bowls in the freezer, or simply turning down the temperature on your fridge. But with a net worth of $350 million, Gene Simmons doesn’t need to waste his time with peasant life hacks.

The now-70-year-old KISS singer has spent the last year of his life on the band’s final tour, the End of the Road World Tour. In equally-chaotic news, KISS also played an intimate boat show in front of a crowd of great white sharks in Port Lincoln.

When he’s not touring, he shares little insights into his wild rock-and-roll life on his Twitter, including the recent #GeneSimmonsChallenge.

Happy New Year, folks. I hope we can all take this chaotic Gene Simmons energy with us throughout 2020.