Ever since the lineup for Coachella 2023 dropped, fans have been frothing to see the legendary Frank Ocean, however it looks like his appearance on stage will remain a pipe dream.

The first two days of Coachella 2023 went quite swimmingly (for people who are streaming like me). We got to see a bunch of show stopping performances from legendary artists like BlackPink, Rosalia, Charli XCX, Blondie and so much more from the comfort of our YouTube screens.

And with Frank Ocean on the lineup, you know the girlies were geed up for his long awaited performance.

However fans who are watching from the internet have been rocked after YouTube pulled Frank Ocean and Bjork‘s streaming times from the schedule.

No explanation. No NOTHING.

YouTube later posted a tweet reiterating that Frank will not be streamed at all.

Since then a lot of Twitter users have shared their frustrations with YouTube through humour.

To add to the confusion on Frank’s set, it was soon reported that Coachella was not selling any merchandise from the Blonde artist.

A photo began to circulate of a team member putting up a sign that reads, “NO FRANK OCEAN MERCHANDISE.”

Since the pulling of his performance on YouTube and the disappointment with his lack of merch, a lot of fans are accusing the singer of “hating his fans.”

One user even wrote that he specifically hates his “poor fans.”

With that all happening, we (and I mean me at PEDESTRIAN.TV) are scrambling to find a non grainy stream of Frank’s set.

It’s also worth noting that Frank’s set could possibly be uploaded later, just like Jai Paul‘s set on Day Two of Coachella.

The English singer’s set wasn’t live streamed, but YouTube uploaded the full thing a couple of hours later.

If you wanna catch Jai Paul, click to 8:41, just after Labrinth‘s set.

The whole thing is very reminiscent of Frank cancelling at the 2013 Splendour In The Grass festival which broke the hearts of hundreds of Aussie fans — my 13 year old self at the time included.

Ugh, Frank. Why you gotta make me cry IRL with both your music and your mysteriousness?

