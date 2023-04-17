Ever since the lineup for Coachella 2023 dropped, fans have been frothing to see the legendary Frank Ocean, however it looks like his appearance on stage will remain a pipe dream.

The first two days of Coachella 2023 went quite swimmingly (for people who are streaming like me). We got to see a bunch of show stopping performances from legendary artists like BlackPink, Rosalia, Charli XCX, Blondie and so much more from the comfort of our YouTube screens.

And with Frank Ocean on the lineup, you know the girlies were geed up for his long awaited performance.

Me trying to jump onstage during the Frank ocean coachella live pic.twitter.com/s5YhfzMdRC — bigsock (@biggersocks) April 16, 2023

However fans who are watching from the internet have been rocked after YouTube pulled Frank Ocean and Bjork‘s streaming times from the schedule.

No explanation. No NOTHING.

YouTube later posted a tweet reiterating that Frank will not be streamed at all.

Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream. The current schedule is in the description → https://t.co/oweGcgaTZs — YouTube (@YouTube) April 17, 2023

Since then a lot of Twitter users have shared their frustrations with YouTube through humour.

frank ocean’s performance isn’t gonna be livestreamed anymore pic.twitter.com/38yLH8Gru4 — karina (@thekarinadiaz) April 17, 2023

The only Frank Ocean live stream we getting pic.twitter.com/PcsUXbLuHv — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) April 17, 2023

bjork & frank ocean randomly deciding to be annoying & not let coachella livestream their sets….

pic.twitter.com/RLZzm3wiJe — erin (@iputarsenic) April 17, 2023

THEY MIGHT NOT LIVE STREAM FRANK OCEAN’S COACHELLA SET pic.twitter.com/uUrHDdl66p — HUGO 🌞 (@the_HUGOAT) April 17, 2023

To add to the confusion on Frank’s set, it was soon reported that Coachella was not selling any merchandise from the Blonde artist.

A photo began to circulate of a team member putting up a sign that reads, “NO FRANK OCEAN MERCHANDISE.”

Coachella staff must be tired of being asked about Frank Ocean merch. pic.twitter.com/klU4PrKkBh — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) April 16, 2023

Since the pulling of his performance on YouTube and the disappointment with his lack of merch, a lot of fans are accusing the singer of “hating his fans.”

Frank Ocean sold zero merch at Coachella and now doesn’t want his set to be streamed. Dude just wants to get this done and over with. 😂💀 — GDE (@GlobalDanceGDE) April 17, 2023

Frank ocean be moving like he hate his fans sometimes.. — Georgia (@georgia_klalie) April 17, 2023

One user even wrote that he specifically hates his “poor fans.”

I like his music but, Frank Ocean actually genuinely does hate his fans and especially poor fans. He does nothing but make overpriced designer bs, scams his fans with his merch, and now turns off the livestream because apparently the poor people don't deserve to watch him live — Aiden (@ddphdhd) April 17, 2023

With that all happening, we (and I mean me at PEDESTRIAN.TV) are scrambling to find a non grainy stream of Frank’s set.

I WANNA CRY THIS HOW BAD FRANK OCEAN GOT US pic.twitter.com/MISHfPYQ0q — Emily☁️ (@cinemaharlow) April 17, 2023

It’s also worth noting that Frank’s set could possibly be uploaded later, just like Jai Paul‘s set on Day Two of Coachella.

The English singer’s set wasn’t live streamed, but YouTube uploaded the full thing a couple of hours later.

If you wanna catch Jai Paul, click to 8:41, just after Labrinth‘s set.

The whole thing is very reminiscent of Frank cancelling at the 2013 Splendour In The Grass festival which broke the hearts of hundreds of Aussie fans — my 13 year old self at the time included.

Ugh, Frank. Why you gotta make me cry IRL with both your music and your mysteriousness?