First & Forever, a music festival celebrating Blak excellence, kicked off on the weekend on the lands of the Dja Dja Wurrung, Taungurung, and the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people — also known as Hanging Rock in regional Victoria.

The absolutely stacked lineup, featuring Baker Boy, Jessica Mauboy, Sycco, Budjerah and many more, hit the stage and despite a little bit o’ rain, the vibes were totally off chops.

Festival curator Briggs was stoked with the result. Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, he said “It was bonkers, hey.”

“Never been part of a festival where the vibe was just consistent all day…the energy trade off was phenomenal.

“The more energy the artists brought, the more love the mob threw back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senator Briggs (@senatorbriggs)

All artists performed on the singular Uncle Archie stage, a respectful nod to the late music legend Archie Roach. The tunes were flowing all day long from 1PM all the way to 10PM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B.A.B.A (@mookiesmumma)

If you missed out on tickets to First & Forever, never fear. ABC Indigenous and triple j have teamed up to broadcast the incredible festival, bringing you all the action right from the front row. It’ll be hosted by triple j’s Blak Out producer and Gomeroi woman Karla Ranby, and triple j’s Weekend Lunch and soul ctrl presenter, and Torres Strait Islander man Tyrone Pynor.

The must-watch 1.5 hour special brings together an all-star line-up of First Nations icons, outstanding storytellers, award-winning talents and rising stars. It’ll feature performances and interviews with all your faves.

Pumped for the special, Briggs said, “[The rain] will only make the broadcast look better.”

The landmark music event will premiere in a special broadcast on ABC TV and ABC iview at 8.30PM on Thursday 15 December. There’s no word yet on whether or not First & Forever will be an annual event — but we’re crossing our fingers and toes!