Here’s something to cross your fingers and cautiously look forward to – Falls Festival has announced it’s still working towards its annual end of year celebrations and is planning to put on a homegrown special edition to see 2020 off for good and usher in the new year. At this point, 2021 honestly can’t come quick enough and the thought of a music festival maybe actually happening by the end of this Hell Year has made me so excited.

The annual end-of-year festival revealed its teams have been working throughout the COVID-19 shutdowns, and plan to hopefully bring a fully Aussie lineup to stages across the country for the New Years festival dates.

Working with the knowledge that international travel is off the cards for the foreseeable future, and the local Australian arts industry suffering a huge blow this year with all live gigs, tours and festivals nixed, Falls wants to pump up the local music community with the special edition festival showcasing everything that the local music community has to offer.

“We have some of the most exciting acts in the world,” the festival team said.

“This special ‘home grown’ edition of Falls will ensure that money stays in our local economy, providing maximum financial benefit for the Australian music community – artists, management, crew, agents, roadies, production etc – as well as the thousands of contractors and suppliers who rely on our events for their income.”

The Aussie-only edition of Falls Festival across 2020/2021 will also be raising money for Support Act, which has been a vital source of information and support for people in the music industry during the pandemic shutdown. Support Act has been working on a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which is currently sitting at $824k at the time of writing.

Falls Festival is also being smart about planning for the end-of-year festival run and will keep us all updated with information around the planned events as the festival takes direction from Aussie health authorities.

So, fingers crossed and keep looking on the bright side of things here, folks. If this one happens I’ll put money on it being quite possibly such a huge boogie that it may just throw the planet off its axis.