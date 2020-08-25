Falls Festival has officially canned its big New Years gigs for end of the 2020 Hellscape Year. Time to find a backup plan to ceremoniously boot 2020 out the door and usher in 2021, friends.

After planning to bring an “all Aussie” festival to Byron Bay, Fremantle, and Lorne, the Falls Fest team has now put the entire thing on a raincheck until further notice.

They’ve cited the “current status of things” and the border restrictions as the reason for pulling the pin on the end-of-year blowout, assuring punters that they’re working hard to get the festival back into the calendar as soon as it’s safe enough to do so.

The Falls team have promised they’ll be back as soon as more information comes to hand, and whether the festival’s rainchecks can be redeemed sometime in the future.

There’s no information about tickets and possible refunds just yet, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we get more information.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more about the future of Falls Festival, but until then, start planning how you’re going to celebrate 2020 fucking off for good. Maybe just have a gentle hoon at home, or go sit in a park and do a ritual burning of all your momentos from this year.