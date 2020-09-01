Charming British ranga (and quite decent singer) Ed Sheeran has made his first Insta post of the year, and it’s not about what you’d expect. In fact, he’s announced the birth of his very own bébé, who he and his partner have given the unique name of Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Not only did he write his announcement in the most Ed Sheeran/’cheerio guvna’ way ever, but he also accompanied it with a photo of a pair of gorgeous little socks (presumably for Lyra, not himself).

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you,” he wrote.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.

“We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

No explanation as to that, well, unusual name just yet, but let’s let the new parents rest for a little bit before demanding they answer one very specific question. At least it’s not X Æ A-12.

Back in December, Sheeran posted that he was taking a break after making music and touring so much. Now we know what he’s been up to. Congrats.