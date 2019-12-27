In a rare sit-down interview with Rap Radar, Drake poured a whole gallon of scolding tea about his current situation with Rihanna. He also talked about his reasoning behind this year’s rather-controversial “No Guidance” collaboration with Chris Brown,

At one point in the candid 2-hour chat, Drake admitted that he started “to feel silly” about the love triangle with Chris and Rihanna, insinuating that he thought it best to get over the “girl stuff” before the situation worsened.

“You know, at the end of the day,” he began, “when you kinda step away from it and break it down, you start to feel silly because it’s over girl stuff, but obviously that could snowball into real shit and that’s what happened in this situation.”

In regards to his hesitation prior to “No Guidance”:

“I think of her as family more than anything… I actually had a moment of hesitation [beforehand] ’cause I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him. But I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue. I think she is a good person with a good heart who would rather see us put the issue to bed than continue, like, childish shit that could end up in a serious situation.”

Check out the full interview below. It bears repeating that the interview goes for over two bloody hours, so I hope you’ve cleared your schedule for Drake.