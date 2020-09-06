Thanks for signing up!

In true Champagne Papi fashion, Drake just ate pasta out of his Spotify plaque for reaching the 1 billion streams milestone.

Just in case anyone reading this hasn’t racked up a billion streams of their own, Spotify slings you a nice-looking plaque to celebrate the milestone.

So naturally, when Drake’s hit track In My Feelings hit 1 billion streams, he had to celebrate with a big ol’ bowl of pasta, proving that he’s a relatable king.

“We drank out of Grammys now you need a BILL to eat off the plate,” he said on Instagram, reminding us all that he also used his Grammy. Because, you know, he’s Drake.

Drake is eating off a platinum plaque, I am eating off a paper plate. We are not the same.

Naturally, Twitter fans went wild over the post that is somehow simultaneously the most and least relatable thing they’ve ever seen.

Drake was really eating pasta off a 1 billion diamond stream plaque from Spotify. It’s like Drake beat story mode in his rap career and now he’s just doing side missions honestly pic.twitter.com/NXekbedlvM — the_rap_lab (@The_Rap_Lab) September 6, 2020

So drake be eating pasta on a 100,000,000 Spotify plague???????????? fucking hell — Lamin (@Lamin__manneh) September 6, 2020

Dude, Drake eating pasta from a spotify plaque is out of context IN CONTEXT — Sacrine (@Sacrine4) September 6, 2020

Forget a new album, drop the recipe.