In true Champagne Papi fashion, Drake just ate pasta out of his Spotify plaque for reaching the 1 billion streams milestone.

Just in case anyone reading this hasn’t racked up a billion streams of their own, Spotify slings you a nice-looking plaque to celebrate the milestone.

So naturally, when Drake’s hit track In My Feelings hit 1 billion streams, he had to celebrate with a big ol’ bowl of pasta, proving that he’s a relatable king.

“We drank out of Grammys now you need a BILL to eat off the plate,” he said on Instagram, reminding us all that he also used his Grammy. Because, you know, he’s Drake.

Drake is eating off a platinum plaque, I am eating off a paper plate. We are not the same.

Naturally, Twitter fans went wild over the post that is somehow simultaneously the most and least relatable thing they’ve ever seen.

Forget a new album, drop the recipe.