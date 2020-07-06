Sydney’s Factory Theatre is set to reopen its doors, with a run of six very intimate gigs from the city’s own DMA’s across three nights at the end of July and start of August.

In the first gigs back since the COVID-19 shutdowns, the beloved trio will play two 18+ shows a night (6.30pm and 9pm) to a reduced-capacity theatre with an acoustic, stripped-back performance, to support a venue that they hold close to their hearts as inner-west locals.

It’s the first shows that the Factory Theatre has held since it shut down in March, and also the DMA’s lads’ first gigs post-iso and their huge, sold-out show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton way back in April.

Can you even imagine what it’s going to be like when they play their stripped-back version of Cher‘s ‘Believe‘ for the first time? The lid’s going to absolutely blow off the top of the Factory, and I’m so wildly jealous of everyone that’ll be there.

If this is what it did to Splendour back in 2018, just think what’ll happen at a tiny show at the Factory after months of no live music.

To maintain health standards, each show will have a changeover period so the venue can be fully cleaned before the next set begins. It’s not confirmed how these shows will actually look, but I can assume punters will be seated for the gig.

Tickets for these very special DMA’s gigs will go on sale over at Ticketek from 12pm AEST on Friday, July 10, with an exclusive presale happening from midday AEST on July 8th. Access to the presale involves buying a bundle of their new album, THE GLOW, over on DMA’s label’s website, where 100% of the profits will go to the Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS).

So warm up your ticket-buying fingers and set an alarm or three, cos these shows are one hundred percent gonna sell like mad, and you’ll be kicking yourself if you miss out.