Sydney’s favourite three lads DMA’s have announced their biggest headline tour with a 16-show run around Australia later this year. Hit up the group chat and corral your one mate who’s really good with buying tickets at lightning speed because we are on here, people.

The boys will be whipping up and down the east coast, hitting shows throughout September and October in support of their upcoming fourth album, How Many Dreams? which is slated to drop on March 31.

OUR BIGGEST AUSTRALIAN TOUR TO DATE!! We can finally announce the ‘How Many Dreams?’ Australian tour! On this run we’ll be hitting some of our favourite spots, as well as some new gems we’ve yet to play… can’t wait to see you all on the road ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6zoZvKCiSO — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) March 8, 2023

It’s also the first time they’ll be playing a bunch of regional towns alongside the bigger city dates. So whether you want to see ’em in a big city theatre or in a rowdy pub on the coast, you’ll really be spoilt for choice by this tour.

DMA’s will be lighting up stages everywhere from Cairns to Coffs Harbour to Frankston — a real treat for fans who can’t get to the big smoke to see their faves.

Tickets for all the shows go on sale from 10am local time on Thursday March 16 with a couple of cheeky presales happening from March 14 at noon.

So if you’re feeling like you’re due for a big singalong with all your besties to “Silver” or “Delete” — ugh, the best feeling in the world — you’ve got a week to sort your shit out and lock in tickets for these big spring shows.

DMA’s How Many Dreams? Australian Tour 2023

Friday 22 September

​Hobart City Hall, Hobart, TAS

​18+

​TICKETS

Saturday 23 September

​Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

​18+

​TICKETS

Monday 25 September

​Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

​18+

​TICKETS

Thursday 28 September

​The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

​18+

​TICKETS

Friday 29 September

​Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

​18+

​TICKETS

Sunday 1 October

​Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

​18+

​TICKETS

Tuesday 10 October

​The Cube, Wodonga, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​TICKETS

Wednesday 11 October

​Kambri ANU, Canberra, ACT

​18+

​TICKETS

Friday 13 October

​Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​TICKETS

Saturday 14 October

​Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​TICKETS

Friday 20 October

​Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW

​18+

​TICKETS

Saturday 21 October

​Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

​18+

​TICKETS

Sunday 22 October

​Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW

​18+

​TICKETS

Wednesday 25 October

​The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

​18+

​TICKETS

Thursday 26 October

​Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD

​18+

​TICKETS

​

​Saturday 28 October

​Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

​18+

​TICKETS