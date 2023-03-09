Sydney’s favourite three lads DMA’s have announced their biggest headline tour with a 16-show run around Australia later this year. Hit up the group chat and corral your one mate who’s really good with buying tickets at lightning speed because we are on here, people.
The boys will be whipping up and down the east coast, hitting shows throughout September and October in support of their upcoming fourth album, How Many Dreams? which is slated to drop on March 31.
OUR BIGGEST AUSTRALIAN TOUR TO DATE!! We can finally announce the ‘How Many Dreams?’ Australian tour! On this run we’ll be hitting some of our favourite spots, as well as some new gems we’ve yet to play… can’t wait to see you all on the road ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6zoZvKCiSO— DMA'S (@dmasmusic) March 8, 2023
It’s also the first time they’ll be playing a bunch of regional towns alongside the bigger city dates. So whether you want to see ’em in a big city theatre or in a rowdy pub on the coast, you’ll really be spoilt for choice by this tour.
DMA’s will be lighting up stages everywhere from Cairns to Coffs Harbour to Frankston — a real treat for fans who can’t get to the big smoke to see their faves.
Tickets for all the shows go on sale from 10am local time on Thursday March 16 with a couple of cheeky presales happening from March 14 at noon.
So if you’re feeling like you’re due for a big singalong with all your besties to “Silver” or “Delete” — ugh, the best feeling in the world — you’ve got a week to sort your shit out and lock in tickets for these big spring shows.
DMA’s How Many Dreams? Australian Tour 2023
Friday 22 September
Hobart City Hall, Hobart, TAS
18+
TICKETS
Saturday 23 September
Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC
18+
TICKETS
Monday 25 September
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
18+
TICKETS
Thursday 28 September
The Forum, Melbourne, VIC
18+
TICKETS
Friday 29 September
Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC
18+
TICKETS
Sunday 1 October
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
18+
TICKETS
Tuesday 10 October
The Cube, Wodonga, VIC
Lic. All Ages
TICKETS
Wednesday 11 October
Kambri ANU, Canberra, ACT
18+
TICKETS
Friday 13 October
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW
Lic. All Ages
TICKETS
Saturday 14 October
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
TICKETS
Friday 20 October
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW
18+
TICKETS
Saturday 21 October
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW
18+
TICKETS
Sunday 22 October
Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW
18+
TICKETS
Wednesday 25 October
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD
18+
TICKETS
Thursday 26 October
Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD
18+
TICKETS
Saturday 28 October
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD
18+
TICKETS
