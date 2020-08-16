Singer, songwriter and Aussie legend Delta Goodrem has just shared her story behind writing her new song Paralyzed and upcoming sixth album, and hoo boy, is somebody cutting onions?

Delta took to social media to share a 6-minute video detailing the story behind her new song.

“Here is my story behind why I wrote ‘Paralyzed’,” she captioned the video.

“As a songwriter, I write songs from my own experiences. I tell stories about the path I have been on, wondering if anyone else has been on a similar journey. The first step in writing this new record was a personal transformation that I didn’t know I needed in my life,” she wrote.

Throughout the video, Delta shares a deeply personal, behind-the-scenes look at her recovery from surgery after having her salivary gland removed.

Following the surgery, she faced serious complications that led to the paralysis of a nerve in her tongue. As you’d expect, that’s a pretty hard thing to deal with when your whole career (both singing and in television) is dependent on your voice.

Thankfully, throughout the video, we get to see her slowly improve and regain control of her speech and singing voice in a huge win for the 35-year-old.

Within minutes of sharing her story, Delta was met with an outpouring of support on social media, with fans congratulating her on her recovery and sharing stories of how she’s inspired them to keep fighting through their own medical issues.

Her sixth studio album Bridge Over Troubled Dreams is due out later this year. You can preorder her new single here.