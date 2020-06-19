Tasmanian arts and music festival Dark Mofo has issued a loving ‘fuck you’ to fans worldwide, thanks to a new hoodie which hints at the line-up of the cancelled 2020 event.

It’s a “tribute to our darkest festival yet,” claims the Dark Mofo website. Makes sense, given the fact Dark Mofo never listed the artists on its 2020 bill before pulling the plug on the whole thing.

The hoodie’s back side features four columns of names, all of which are crossed out by thick red bars. While the bulk of those names are indecipherable, some letters poke out, hinting at the roster which could have been.

It seems Australian legends Midnight Oil were slated to make an appearance, as were fellow countrymen Ocean Grove.

Cult favourite producers like Arca, SOPHIE, and noise-pop miscreants 100 Gecs may have been recruited, too.

Chelsea Wolfe, long rumoured to bring her sludgy Americana to Dark Mofo after her cancelled Australian tour, may also appear on the hoodie.

Elsewhere, Angel Olsen, Lykke Li, and the uncut force of Lingua Ignota may have graced Hobart; same goes for H09909, Low, Mykki Blanco, and Moses Sumney.

Do you like heavy guitar music? Suck shit, because it looks like Every Time I Die, Thou, and Deafheaven were once planning on a trip to Tasmania, too.

Those names come on top of Bon Iver, who were actually revealed as festival headliners before the intervention of coronavirus.

If you feel like working on one of the year’s most frustrating puzzles, you can cop the hoodie for the low, low price of $66.66.

If not, chuck on Sunbather or 16 Psyche and peep the images below: