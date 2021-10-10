Woohoo: It’s official live music in Victoria will be back from October 30th and I cannot bloody wait.

The music industry has been waiting in a state of limbo for months, while the state has tried to get this Delta variant under control. For many it’s not only a loss of income, but a loss of their livelihood.

When Daniel Andrews announced the roadmap out of lockdown last month, it was unclear if the live music sector would also be able come back in the same way as other industries, like hospo and retail. So his announcement today is welcome news for many who work in music.

“From October 30, live music is back. Concerts will be held at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, and gigs will return to smaller venues, like pubs or concert halls, ” Andrews announced on Facebook.

“When the time comes for doors to open round the state, we want our creative industries to be there, doing what they do best. And that’s why yesterday we announced $15 million to directly assist creative workers and organisations, who’ve been some of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

“This funding will make sure festivals, performing arts and more can continue to operate and employ workers as restrictions are eased in the next few weeks when we hit our double dose vaccination targets.

“And to make sure that transition for all businesses is as smooth as possible – we’re kickstarting our Vaccination Economy trial tomorrow in some of the highest vaccinated areas of the state.”

It’s also a great opportunity to start listening to smaller, local artists and give them some much needed support after the hard slog they’ve likely endured.

Personally, I reckon the best way to discover new local artists is through community radio. If you’re in Victoria: SYN, 3RRR, PBS, 3CR and Joy 94.9 are amazing. Also, 4ZZZ in Queensland and FBi radio in NSW are good options for those outside VIC.

Some organisations that are also worth checking out are Music Victoria, The Push and Creative Victoria.

While some other industries have made a song and dance about lockdowns and getting vaccinated, it’s ironically the music and arts sector that hasn’t.

The least we can do for them is pay to see as many live gigs and performances as possible.