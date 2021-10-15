PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with 'The Sims 4' to spill the tea on wild muso stories from the road.

The Sims 4 is that place we all go to make our wildest fantasies and craziest versions of life a living reality — from insane deaths to discovering new kinks. But you know what they say: life can often be stranger than fiction.

This is why EA Games has helped Aussie indie band, Cub Sport, to use the game as a way to bring the retelling of their wildest touring story to light.

Let me (slash, actually Cub Sport because I am but a mere scribe) tell unto you a tale of utmost woe. Yes, it is a tale of food poisoning.

Now, food poisoning is a real bummer at the best of times. So you can only imagine the horror of solid food poisoning after a night out at Berlin’s Berghain club when you’re on tour and need to travel to your next gig — where yes, you will have to actually PERFORM like the rock god you are. That’s a huge no from me. Maybe this is the real reason why the band I formed in high school never made it out of the garage?

Anyway, watch above for the full story of sweating bullets, accidentally sleeping in due to pure pain, hospital beds and the dodgy late-night snacks in Berlin that started it all. At least The Sims characters make it less painful to endure.

EA Games is also teaming up with three more talented Aussies to recreate wild moments and relive dream gigs in Sims 4. Watch this space to hear the scoop from musos Kaiit, SYCCO and Mia Rodriguez.

