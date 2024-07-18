Cub Sport Have Accused James Blake Of Copying Their 2016 Music Video: ‘This Is Pretty Crazy’

Aussie music icons Cub Sport accused fellow musician James Blake of copying one of their music video clips.

Taking to Instagram and TikTok, Cub Sport’s Tim Nelson shared a Reel calling out Blake over the similarities between their 2016 music video for “Come On Mess Me Up” and Blake’s new release “Red Carpet”.

“This is pretty crazy,” Tim said, with the two videos playing on screen behind him.

“A bunch of people yesterday were sending me this new James Blake video ‘cos it looks pretty similar to the ‘Come On Mess Me Up’ video. Like, concept, and performance. I don’t know, do you think this is a coincidence or is this plagiarism?”

You can watch the vid below.

While the similarities are quite noticeable, Blake addressed Cub Sport’s claims in the comments on their IG post.

“I didn’t come up with the idea, but I asked the guys who did and they referred me to their reference, Peter Campus‘ short film Three Transitions from 1973,” he wrote.

“Predates both of us by 50 years 😂. Coulda just DMed me rather than making a TikTok about it and trying to spread a narrative that I steal ideas.”

(Image: Cub Sport / Instagram)

Oooft.

Thankfully for all of us nosey nellies, Campus’ short film is on YouTube and from the two-minute mark, you can see a similar style of face painting featured in both Cub Sport and Blake’s videos.

You can check it out below.

Right off the bat though, there is a huge resemblance between Cub Sport and Blake’s video. They’re both black and white. They both feature a singer staring down the barrel and wiping their face with a similar style of face paint.

Check them out below.

See what I mean?

I can understand the frustration and confusion the band must have felt when they saw it. But I guess at the end of the day, art and creativity are just a cycle of inspiration and information.

So, who do we have to thank? Mr Peter Campus.