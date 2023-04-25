Skrillex and Fred Again have successfully rescued Coachella after Frank Ocean threatened to derail the festival’s A1 status last weekend. The duo behind the hit song “Rumble” was joined for a set behind the 1’s and 2’s by UK producer Four Tet for a big dollop of closing night chaos.

The festival, which runs each year in California over two weekends, wrapped up on Sunday night (US time).

Organisers had previously marked the closing night spot as “TBA”, following the original festival closer Frank Ocean’s half-hour of non-power the previous weekend.

the father (skrillex) the son (fred again) and the holy spirit (four tet) pic.twitter.com/ELU3NtLHY1 — four tet for president (@TessaPaisa) April 24, 2023

Then, a few days before the final night, Four Tet posted a cryptic selfie wearing a shirt that read “OMG TBA”, hinting that he would be the one taking the spot.

Low and behold, the trio emerged onto the stage and dropped banger after banger in a set list that included Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, a remix of Miley Cyrus‘ “Party in the USA”, Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” and Carly Rae Jepsen‘s “Call Me Maybe”.

Can’t believe I witnessed skrillex, Fred again.. and four tet’s ‘OMG MSG’ and ‘OMG TBA’.



Such a sick ass closing set for Coachella pic.twitter.com/krW8LPNKQB — allen (@dotallen21) April 24, 2023

There was dancing on the decks, fireworks, and even HOL!‘s “Country Riddim” being played on two separate occasions.

Losing It x Country Riddim@FourTet outdid himself at Coachella pic.twitter.com/McvyCsXfa1 — Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) April 24, 2023

“I bet they don’t know I’m about to play Country Riddim” pic.twitter.com/4U2MLIdSaU — ✯𝗝3T5ET✯ (@J3t5et) April 24, 2023

Fans at the festival as well as those online absolutely frothed the set.

Many commented on the fact that while the three collaborators were stylistically super different, they’d still come together effortlessly to smash it out of the park.

Fans also noted the barebones nature of the set regarding tech.

Unlike at most EDM gigs, there wasn’t a giant screen behind them, nor were there any smoke machines or lasers — just the raw vibes, please and thank you.

just to quickly say.



this is such a beautiful moment in history. seeing three fairly drastically different artists in the dance scene come together and do one of the most insane huge shows of all time together without losing their identities.



it's beautiful. nuthin else 2 say — former hero ~ (@formerhero_) April 24, 2023

currently witnessing 3 goats headlining coachella with a few strobes, haze, lasers, lights, and no visuals



🐐🐐🐐 — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) April 24, 2023

Earlier in 2023, Fred Again caused an absolute stir in Australia when he performed a handful of pop-up shows.

The gigs all sold out in minutes and refreshing Fred Again’s Instagram, searching for the next clue drop became an hourly habit for many EDM heads.

In my humble opinion, the Melbourne live music scene definitely prepared him for the Coachella stage.

He couldn’t have done it without us. You’re welcome, Fred.