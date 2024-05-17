Childish Gambino Adds Another Date To His Aus Tour, Increasing Your Chances Of Nabbing Tickets

I’m sure you’re all sat, credit cards at the ready, keen as to jump on and nab tickets to Childish Gambino‘s Australian Tour later today!

Your palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There’s vomit on your sweater already, mom’s spaghetti — wait, got carried away there.

Anyway, the point is, I’m sure you’re anxious as hell to get those tickets when they go on sale at midday today.

And we’ve got good news for you nervy Melburnians: Childish Gambino has just announced a new date for his Melbourne shows!

In a press release, Frontier Touring said that “responding to incredible demand during the fan presale period, Childish Gambino has added a second and final Melbourne show to his The New World Tour, landing in Australia and New Zealand in January and February 2025.”

Presale tix for all previously announced shows are on sale now via The New World Tour and American Express. Frontier Touring members can access presale tickets from midday today. Presale tickets for the new Melbourne date available today, Friday 17 May from 12pm AEST.

For more deets on ticket pricing and dates,

Meanwhile, Childish Gambino’s setlist has already been announced, so if you froth a spoiler, go nuts and check out which bops he’ll be performing when he FINALLY heads back Down Under.

This is just the latest in a slew of artists who have recently announced they’re heading Down Under as part of their world tour, including pop queens Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

2025 is looking pretty bloody shmick!