Charli XCX’s New Billboard Interview About Her Brat Era Is Popping Off, Here’s 7 Pieces Of Tea

UK-based singer, fashion icon and mother Charli xcx has just spilled a bunch of juicy information about her eccentric, flirty and deep electronic pop album brat, and we’ve wrangled all the delicious deets for your reading pleasure.

Following the success of her track “Von dutch” and her adrenaline triggering song “Speed Drive”, created for Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie, it wasn’t a secret that the girls, gays and theys were thristy for more Charli.

So what did she do? Charli did the damn thing and came in swinging with brat. A project that’s back to back with banger after banger.

To make the most of brat‘s success, the “Talk talk” singer recently talked to Billboard — who’ve celeverly titled their chat with singer “Charli xcx On How She Stole The Summer” — about the album, the story behind brat‘s breakout remix “The girl, so confusing version with Lorde“, and so much more.

So, without further ado, here’s all the tea that Charli xcx dropped in her recent interview with the music publication.

7. The Taylor Swift blocking allegations

Prior to the release of Charli’s green machine, brat was expected to debut at number one on The Offical Chart in the UK.

However, Taylor Swift entered the race to numero uno when she dropped a bunch of variants to her Tortured Poets Department album that were specific to the UK market.

This, tied with the rumoured relationship drama involving Charli’s partner Georgie Daniel — who is the drummer for The 1975 — and Swift’s ex Matty Healy — the front man who’s always saying some random shit on stage, fans thought that Swift was acting maliciously towards the “Yuck” singer.

Reflecting on the rumoured beef, Brandon Creed, the founder of Good World and member of Charli’s management team, told Billboard, “We stayed on our course, and we’re thrilled with the results of the album.”

Honestly, I’m not too surprised with the response, as Charli previously shut down fans during a gig who were hollering “Taylor is dead.”

Not so Julia behaviour, innit?

6. Lorde was the one who reached out to Charli for the “Girl, so confusing” remix

When New Zealand songstress Lorde said “let’s work it out on the remix” on Charli’s “Girl, so confusing” track, she wasn’t joking.

The “Boom Clap” singer revealed to Billboard she tapped Lorde on the shoulder ahead of the track’s release.

“I had to go through the process of telling her that this song is about her and her being OK with that first,” Charli told the publication.

“I was trying to meet up with her for almost a year, and we kept having this weird, like, we were [going to], then we wouldn’t. It spoke to the narrative of the song itself. In the end, it didn’t work out. Then the day before the record came out, I left her a voice note.

“[Lorde] replied straight away and was like, ‘Oh, my God, I had no idea you felt this way. I’m so sorry.’ And then was like, ‘You know, maybe I should be on a version of the song.’ I didn’t even ask her. She brought it up.”

With “Girl, so confusing” being an unplanned track, it took a total of three days to make. As someone who isn’t in the realm of music producing, I reckon that’s bloody quick.

Honestly, it was so refreshing to see these two work on something together. What’s even more interesting was that some fans believed the song was either about Swift or Marina Diamandis.

Now, if we could get a Lorde, Marina and Charli xcx track, I would have to kickstart my OG Tumblr just for the gifs.

5. Lorde praises Charli xcx for opening up a dialogue for their relationship through “Girl, so confusing”

Following that ‘yuge tea spill from the crash singer, Lorde told the publication that she was thankful she and Charli worked it out… on the remix — sorry I had to say it again.

“When I was writing this verse, I was saying these things to her for the first time,” the melodrama singer spilled.

“There was such a rawness and an immediacy to what I was saying. I love that we truly did work it out on the remix.

“There’s something very brat about that, something very meta and modern. Only Charli could make that happen. She had opened up a channel between us, and it made me say things that I had never said. I was articulating things I’d never said or maybe even things I’ve never even heard said. This whole thing has been such a huge honour.”

Love this for them. Can Charli now get Lorde to drop the album? Thank uuuu.

4. Brat could be Charli xcx’s last album

Following the explosive reception to brat, Charli revealed that she wasn’t too sure what’s next move in her music career.

“I saw this tweet the other day that was like, ‘Does anyone think that this is Charli’s last album?’… Then I was like, ‘Actually, that could be cool if I didn’t really make music anymore after this,’” Charli said.

“I’m definitely thinking about it because I really want to act.

“I don’t know. I’m just so deep in this, I can’t see outside of brat, but it’s funny. I kind of want to make a Lou Reed record, to be honest. That would definitely be a pretty big swing.”

3. TikTok hit “Apple” was almost nixed from Brat

As brat continues to shift pop culture, the album’s 11th track “Apple” has become a hit on TikTok due to a cheeky dance. “Apple” is so big that even the Amish are dancing to it.

Now that’s what I call impact.

In a crushing revelation to Billboard, Charli shared that it was almost nixed from the project.

Wild, right?

2. The inspo behind the cover art and name Brat

IDK if you noticed, but brat’s “disgusting” green has taken over the world. And I mean, the world.

It’s all over social media, and folks are fanging to take pics in front of brat billboards. There are even TikToks mourning the loss of brat signs in Australia due to vandalism.

Although its design so bloody simple, you cannot deny its impact on pop culture.

Refelcting on the album’s cover and name, Charli xcx told Billboard that the design was inspired by a 1990s neon rave flyer, with title credits to Smiley Face (2007) by Gregg Araki, describing the shade of green as “quite disgusting”, but argued that she picked it as it sparked “a really interesting conversation about [desirability]… It had to be really unfriendly and uncool.”

When it comes to the name brat, the “Spring breakers” artist pulled up a text in 2022 where she picked the name.

“On March 16, 2022, I texted my friends, ‘I think it should just be one word on the album cover… Maybe it should be called brat,’” she revealed.

The publication also said the name was a “jumping-off point for the attitude and brazeness she wanted each song to embody.”

1. Is Charli xcx going to drop more Brat remixes?

Following the internet breaking “Girl, so confusing” remix with Lorde, one thing on everyone’s mind is remixes.

In a cheeky little tea spill, Charli revealed that more remixes is in the works, but refused to drop any deets.

However, she did tell Billboard that she would like to “write a film” in Poland.

“Well, I don’t really know if I should say because I also don’t know if we’re going to do it. We might actually just go to Poland and not do that, but that is the idea,” she spilled.

Look, if there’s one remix that needs to be dropped, it should be the mix they used to promote the SWEAT Tour, which featured Troye Sivan‘s “Rush” and Charli’s “Club classics”.

Like, GIVE IT TO ME RACHEL.

Ugh, I just love when an artist is super candid about the process of their art making process.

Hopefully, brat isn’t her last project. She truly is the face of hyper-pop music right now. It’s what we need and deserve!

