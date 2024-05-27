Prepare your oversized pleather jackets ‘cos beloved British indie rock band, Catfish and the Bottlemen, are coming Down Under to rock your Docs off!

Right off the back of the release of their latest single “Showtime”, Catfish and the Bottlemen are coming to Australia this September to kick start this new chapter in their music journey!

Honestly, if you’re one of the girlies who brutally missed out on Olivia Rodrigo tickets, best believe that the Catfish and Bottlemen are the perfect band to fill that damn void.

(Image source: Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Unlike some artists *cough* sister Olivia and Taylor Swift *cough*, the British indie rock band will be taking their tunes across Australia — not just Sydney and Melbourne — so fans from most corners of the country can catch a glimpse of The Balcony artists.

Here’s all the cheeky information you need to reel in a Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets for this September!

As mentioned previously, these blokes are going on an Aussie Tour. I’m talking South Australia, Western Australia, and Queensland.

Here are the Catfish and the Bottlemen’s 2024 Australia Tour Dates:

Wednesday, 4 September — Hodern Pavillion, Sydney.

Friday, 6 September — Festival Hall, Melbourne.

Saturday, 7 September — Bar On The Hill, Newcastle.

Sunday, 8 September — Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane.

Tuesday, 10 September — Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide.

Thursday, 12 September — Red Hill Auditorium, Perth.

Unfortunately, friends in the Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory and Tasmania did not make the cut. But hey at least you got more cities to pick from than Syd and Melbs.

When do the Catfish and the Bottlemen Australian Tour tickets go on sale?

Secret Sounds subscribers will have access to a pre-sale that will begin 11am Thursday, 30 May.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale Friday, 31 May at 11 am.

Ugh, so tempted to live out my Tumblr fantasy at Red Hill Auditorium. If anyone wants to sponsor a cheeky concertgoer, my arms are wide open!

Image source: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images