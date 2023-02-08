Melbourne’s critically acclaimed punk trio Camp Cope have announced they’re calling it a day with one final hometown show before hanging up the mic.

The band — made up of Georgia MaqKelly-Dawn Hellmrich and Sarah Thompson — made the shock announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, confirming next month’s gig in Naarm/Melbourne will be their last before they wind up their eight years together as a band.

“This is a special one – our LAST EVER Naarm/Melbourne show with the incredible BAARKA,” the post read.

“Can’t think of a more fitting farewell. CAMP COPE 2015-2023.”

Fans have started sharing what the influential and unapologetic punk outfit has meant to them for the better part of the last decade. Many noted their admirable dedication to standing up and speaking out on hard topics and going where others wouldn’t in fear it could cost them their career, reputation or acceptance in the music industry.

True punks who have done everything on their own terms to the very end, you absolutely have to hand it to them.

The AUSLAN-interpreted show’s going down at Estonian House on March 11 as part of the annual Brunswick Music Festival and Malyangapa Barkindji rapper BARKAA will join them as a support.

Tickets for Camp Cope’s final Melbourne show are on sale now and will set you back a neat $50. So gather the group chat quick-smart because I can assure you fans will absolutely be travelling to get into this gig to bid farewell to their faves.

Camp Cope also has two more shows locked in next month to wrap up their time as arguably one of Australia’s best and most important bands.

They’ll be hitting Tarndanya/Adelaide on March 3 for Adelaide Festival and then heading to Meanjin/Brisbane on March 18 for Air Up Late with Melaleuca.

No other shows have been announced just yet but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for possible send-off gigs in other cities, too.

Get right in and sing your heart out, mates.

Image: Supplied / Kane Hibberd