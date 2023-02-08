Melbourne’s critically acclaimed punk trio Camp Cope have announced they’re calling it a day with one final hometown show before hanging up the mic.

The band — made up of Georgia Maq, Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich and Sarah Thompson — made the shock announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, confirming next month’s gig in Naarm/Melbourne will be their last before they wind up their eight years together as a band.

“This is a special one – our LAST EVER Naarm/Melbourne show with the incredible BAARKA,” the post read.

“Can’t think of a more fitting farewell. CAMP COPE 2015-2023.”

Fans have started sharing what the influential and unapologetic punk outfit has meant to them for the better part of the last decade. Many noted their admirable dedication to standing up and speaking out on hard topics and going where others wouldn’t in fear it could cost them their career, reputation or acceptance in the music industry.

camp cope have always been at the forefront in australian music. beyond making music that penetrated the entire world, their bravery and fearless and unconditional allyship is something most other aus artists couldn't even begin to fathom. this one hurts.. thanks for it all! — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) February 8, 2023

Besides good music, Camp Cope constantly stood up to cunts in this godforsaken country and stood up for what is right regardless of the impact to their careers, and I admire them for it. RIP !!! — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) February 8, 2023

Selfishly, the thing about Camp Cope I loved the most was that I got to watch three very good mates get up, declare they were gonna kick a lot of asses, and well and truly overdeliver. You don't get to see that too often. It was *always* cool. Three of the very best. — Cam Tyeson (@camtyeson) February 8, 2023

camp cope has played a significant role in empowering their fans to forge and activate self and collective feminist identities, as well as creating a space to heal from sexual harm. — freya j langley (@fjlngl) February 8, 2023

True punks who have done everything on their own terms to the very end, you absolutely have to hand it to them.

The AUSLAN-interpreted show’s going down at Estonian House on March 11 as part of the annual Brunswick Music Festival and Malyangapa Barkindji rapper BARKAA will join them as a support.

Tickets for Camp Cope’s final Melbourne show are on sale now and will set you back a neat $50. So gather the group chat quick-smart because I can assure you fans will absolutely be travelling to get into this gig to bid farewell to their faves.

obv more to come, but for now, 4eva thanks to all the ppl who were there through the thick & thin. the music industry is a bin fire but that can be dealt with when you have the legends you all are keeping you sane. fire your manager, burn the joint down, morals over $. love x ❤️ — Sarah Thompson (@slthomthom) February 8, 2023

Camp Cope also has two more shows locked in next month to wrap up their time as arguably one of Australia’s best and most important bands.

They’ll be hitting Tarndanya/Adelaide on March 3 for Adelaide Festival and then heading to Meanjin/Brisbane on March 18 for Air Up Late with Melaleuca.

No other shows have been announced just yet but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for possible send-off gigs in other cities, too.

Get right in and sing your heart out, mates.