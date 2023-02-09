Melbourne’s famous busking Darth Vader took to Southern Cross Station on Wednesday night to delight a fucken ‘yugeee crowd of Red Hot Chili Peppers concert-goers. After watching the footage, we can conclusively say the dark lord rose to the occasion and absolutely shredded.

RHCP fans covered every camera angle of the intergalactic experience which, judging from some of the captions, vibed even harder than the concert itself.

The crowd of several hundred punters squished onto the steps leading to the train station to watch him cut Sith. And to their credit, didn’t take things overboard. We simply love to see it.

So who is busking Darth Vader and will he be coming to a space system near you?

Essentially, the malevolent musician pops up frequently around Melbourne to rock out in full costume.

You can find him strumming outside the MCG after AFL games, near venues after live music concerts, and even at cinemas following the release of a new Star Wars film.

Say what you will but you can’t knock the opportunism. The man is simply trying to make a few imperial credits in a complicated universe.

As for the gig itself, fans were pretty pissed the band didn’t play its hit song “Dani California”.

One of the TikToks was eager to point out that the only time they got to hear it that night was when Darth Vader played it. Not a great loss TBH.

So why didn’t the band play it? Well, it’s truly anyone’s guess but perhaps after the 10,000th time it starts to get old for the RHCP boys.

Critically, the show also didn’t receive any special treatment.

A critic from The Age wrote that there were “intermittent ebbs in crowd enthusiasm throughout the band’s 100-minute set” which is the most effortless savage critique of the evening’s performance I read during my deep dive.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have one more show in Melbourne on Feb 9 and another in Perth on Feb 12.

There’s no word yet on whether Darth Vader will be joining them as the support act.