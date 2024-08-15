The Bunnings rave is officially happening, proving once and for all that dreams really do come true. And now, thanks to a nifty announcement from Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde and Ruben Styles, we know all the details.

In a video posted to their Instagram and TikTok, the fellas announced that the Bunnings rave will be taking place on Saturday, 31 August. You better alert the group chat stat because that’s just two weeks away!!!!!!

However, in some sad news for hopeful ravers, the event sold out in 0.5 seconds. Yowza!

Link to the afterparty tix are at the end of the article! (Image: Instagram / Peking Duk)

To fit maximum ravers in the sold-out show, it’ll be held in the car park at Preston Bunnings in Melbourne.

Along with performances from Peking Duk, What So Not, NAYNAY, LOTTIE and Kaila — the 19-year-old musician who started the whole viral concept — you can expect the event to have a sausage sizzle, limited edition merch AND a face painting stand.

Because it’s such a hot-ticket event, there’s a maximum of two tickets available per person but the good news is that all the cashola from the ticket sales and the sausage sizzle goes to mental health charity Support Act.

The three-hour event will be a 16+ dry event (that’s no alcohol, ya fkn boozehounds) because, as the dynamic duo eloquently put it, “Bunnings is for everyone”.

But, if the event leaves you parched and in need of a frothy boy, don’t worry. Peking Duk will be hosting kick-ons after the event where you can definitely wet your whistle on the piss.

(Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

If you’re one of the unlucky people who don’t live in Melbourne — or you missed out on the tickets — don’t worry. The event will be live-streamed so you can soak up the Australian goodness wherever you are.

Why not host your own Bunnings rave party in your bedroom? Your sharehouse’s backyard? Your dad’s shed? The options are ENDLESS.

However, if the event goes well, there’s a sliiiight possibility that it could turn into a national tour.

In the comments on their video, heaps of TikTokers expressed their disappointment that it was only in Melbourne and asked whether they’d consider a national Bunnings tour. In a bunch of comments, they hinted that it was on the cards.

(Image: TikTok / Peking Duk)

As a Sydney-based gal, this is music to my ears.

Regardless, I’ll be tuning into the live stream. After all, Peking Duk will be playing some unreleased new music so it’s not one to miss.

Although the tickets are already sold out, you can keep up to date with the details on Moshtix. Or you can try your luck with the Warehouse After party if you’re over 18. Tickets are now on sale HERE.