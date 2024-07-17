Aussie Muso & Notable Sweet Pea Budjerah Is Kicking Off A Country-Wide Tour In September

Open your calendar app and get ready to lock in some dates with your mates because Aussie musician Budjerah is going on tour this September.

The sweet pea of the Aussie music scene just announced his Therapy Sessions Tour in conjunction with the release of his latest single “Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense”, which was co-written by G-Flip and producer Aidan Hogg.

In case you somehow haven’t heard of Budjerah, let me fill you in. Budgerjah is a two-time ARIA award winner and multi-platinum artist who has amassed over 50 million streams with his soulful voice, and expert fusion of R&B, pop and gospel.

Last year, he toured with Ed Sheeran during his Aussie tour. But this time around, he’s keen as to hit the road solo.

“On stage, there’s a fire in me. And I think that’s why I love performing so much. Because there’s a part of me inside that just wants to come out. And that’s when I feel like you get the full view of me as a whole person,” he said in the tour announcement.

There he is!!! There’s our boy!!! (Image: Supplied)

The Therapy Sessions Tour kicks off in Brisbane on September 6, before heading to Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and two gigs in Melbourne.

Here are the full dates and details:

September 6 — The Triffin, Brisbane

September 7 — Factory Theatre, Sydney

September 13 — Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

September 14 — Rosemount Hotel, Perth

September 20 — 170 Russell, Melbourne

September 28 — Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads

Tix go on sale via the Frontier Touring website on Wednesday, July 24 at 1pm AEST. If you’re a Frontier member, you can access presale tickets from Monday 22 July, 11am.

So, what are you waiting for? Alert the group chat and set an alarm!!!!