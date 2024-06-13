K-Pop King Jin From BTS Has Completed His Military Service & We Were Blessed With A Mini-Reunion

K-pop BTS member Jin being discharged from military service

Rachel Choy

We’re one step closer to a BTS reunion! K-pop stans, it’s time to rejoice, because Jin has completed his mandatory military service in South Korea.

He’s the oldest member and was the first to report for duty, so we’re still about a year away before his fellow bandmates complete their service. But for BTS stans, it was still a great day – because there was a mini-reunion to celebrate. 

RM, j-hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook were outside the 5th Army Infantry Division’s base waiting with flowers and all round ~good vibes~. RM played the BTS hit “Dynamite” on a saxophone, while Jin shared a firm salute by the base gate. 

BTS Jin being discharged from military and RM with a saxophone

BTS’ Jin was met by j-hope and RM outside the gate. (Image: AP)

The only missing band member was Suga, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery. 

The band’s label, Big Hit Music, previously put out a statement on Weverse to ask fans not to attend Jin’s discharge celebration. 

“Jin is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged. Please note that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only,” the statement said.

“No special events are planned on the day of Jin’s discharge. To prevent any issues from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts.”

There were still some fans who left banners near the gate to celebrate Jin’s discharge. One read: “Seok-jin you did so well for the last 548 days. We’ll stand by you with our unwavering love.”

BTS Jin being discharged from military

Jin was given plenty of attention as he was discharged. (Image: AP)

The pop star celebrated on a live stream with a big pink cake, pastries and balloons that spelt out “JIN IS BACK”. 

“I’m so happy and I cried. I cried twice! I wasn’t going to cry,” he told fans. 

“My face isn’t looking great because I cried. But it was so fun for the last year and six months… I met so many amazing people.”

RM, Jungkook, Jimin and V were the last members of the band to start their military service, and will be discharged in June 2025. Fans are hoping that once all the members are finished, BTS’ hiatus will finally be over.

