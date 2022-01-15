American music group Brockhampton have announced that their performance at this year’s Coachella will be their last before they begin an “indefinite hiatus” after 12 years making music together.

The news was broken in the form of a tweet posted to the group’s official account earlier this morning.

The tweet reads:

“BROCKHAMPTON’s upcoming shows at the 02 Academy

Brixton in London and at Coachella will be our final

performances as a group. All other tour dates are cancelled,

effective immediately. Refunds for all tickets and VIP

packages will be available at the point of purchase.

“Following these four performances, we will be taking an

indefinite hiatus as a group.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this

journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We

hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us

these past eight years.

We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”

The group originally met after founding member Kevin Abstract posted a callout to an online Kanye West fan group asking “Anybody wanna make a band?​” Abstract was 14 years old at the time.

Incredibly, to this day the question still exists on the KanyeToThe online forum which you can check out at your leisure here.

Abstract has posted an emotionally charged, albeit brief tweet regarding the situation – thanking Brockhampton fans for their support over the years.

brockhampton fans, i love you. you gave me everything — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) January 14, 2022

The reasons for the split are as yet unknown but more details will likely become public in the comings days as the dust begins to settle.

The group hit their peak popularity around 2018. During this period they played in Australia at the Listen Out music festival in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.