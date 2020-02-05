I don’t mean to alarm you, but the most iconic museum in existence has just opened its doors. Literal heaven on Earth. The newfound Louvre for pop stans and gays. Behold, the Britney Spears museum.

Isn’t it beautiful? *Sobs quietly*

‘The Zone’ is an “immersive exhibition in Los Angeles” dedicated to all things Brit. The museum, which was previously a goddamn Kmart (we stan), features 10 interactive rooms, each based around an iconic film clip set. It also includes a bunch of priceless shit that Britney donated herself.

The massive shrine is being marketed as a 60-90 minute walkthrough but, let’s be real, those lucky enough to step foot in this utopia will either die and head to Britney heaven or simply refuse to leave. Plain and simple.

From “… Baby One More Time” to “Oops! … I Did It Again, “Stronger” to “Toxic” and “Circus”, the themed rooms are guaranteed to have everyone’s favourite Southern belle infiltrating your pores and rushing through your veins.

Is that the Monét, you see? The Mona Lisa, perhaps? No, even better – it’s Britney, bitch.

To those of you who happen to be in LA between now and April 26, I’m jealous and I hate you. Secondly, you can experience ‘The Zone’ from $59.50USD. More info over on the official site here.

Heaven On Earth. I Wanna Go. GIMME MORE. *Insert more Britney songs with titles that can be applied in context.*