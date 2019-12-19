Two of Brisbane’s most beloved music venues have announced a fairly unprecedented merger, with both venues to occupy the same large space come early 2020.

The Brightside and Crowbar Brisbane will come together on the same property next year, in a massive merger announced a short time ago.

Under the terms of the agreement, Crowbar Brisbane will shift operations from its current location on Brunswick St, and will set up shop in the venue currently known as The Brightside on Warner St. The inside venue will retain the Crowbar Brisbane name and management. Meanwhile, the outdoor stage on the same site currently known as The Valley Drive In will be renamed as The Brightside, as both venues look to continue their steady growth into the new year.

READ MORE Cult Melbourne Bar Bombay Rock Has Abruptly Closed Down With No Warning

According to The Music, the current Brightside will wrap up operations with an official closing party on December 28th, before its regular Taking Back Saturday emo night brings things to a close on New Year’s Eve.

Crowbar, meanwhile, will finish up at the Brunswick St location on January 4th with a gig from US hardcore powerhouses Comeback Kid.

The facility will undergo renovations before relaunching as the new Crowbar/Brightside combo at some point in the new year.

The team behind Crowbar Brisbane also operate Crowbar Sydney, which took up residence in the former Bald Faced Stag in 2018.