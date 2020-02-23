Beyonce’s eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter has already achieved more in less than a decade of life than I ever will.

Completely unsurprisingly, Queen Bey and Jay Z‘s daughter Blue Ivy is incredibly musically talented. Her track Brown Skin Girl from the 2019 remake of The Lion King has been honoured with an NAACP Image Award.

Blue Ivy took out the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration award for her song with mum (Beyonce), WizKid and Saint JHN. So what the hell did you do with your weekend?

In addition to being a huge win for the eight-year-old, the award was also important to WizKid, who made history as the first Nigerian artist to win a NAACP Image Award in the category.

The news comes after bebe Blue Ivy won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at last year’s Soul Train Awards, which is also a really fucking big deal.

And if that wasn’t enough, she also made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 charts with the track, which is kind of cool when you’re not even old enough to have your pen license.

Blue Ivy is going to be one of those child stars who manages to outshine her uber-famous parents, I can feel it already. (Beyhive, please don’t come for me).