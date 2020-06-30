BLACKPINK have smashed a whole stack of YouTube records with the release of their highly-anticipate bop “How You Like That”.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – queens – dropped the lead single from their upcoming feature-length album over the weekend. And boy, did they reel the views in – “How You Like That” has become the fastest YouTube video to surpass 100 million views, achieving the feat in just over 32 hours.

Comparatively, the previous record was held by fellow K-Pop royalty BTS and their ’19 release “Boy With Luv”, which achieved the 100 million milestone in approximately 37 hours and 30 minutes.

BLACKPINK’s latest video also amassed 86.3 million views in 24 hours, another YouTube record. This surpasses “Boy with Luv”, the previous record holder with 74.6 million views in the 24-hour period, by over 10 million.

“How You Like That” is currently at #2 and #12 on Spotify’s Global and Australia Top 50 Charts, respectively. Given that it’s still trending #1 on YouTube, and currently sitting at 158,705,425 views, these records are surely the first of many.

Peep the video below, which is already one of the most iconic music videos to grace us with its presence. Icons only.