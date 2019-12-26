Despite probably having oodles of people hitting her up to do collabs after her mammoth 2019, Billie Eilish has said that she really doesn’t want to collaborate with anyone because it “doesn’t really interest” her and she doesn’t like “mixing friendships with music”.

Billie recently sat down for a few interviews, and each time the topic of collaborating came up, she was honest about why she wasn’t interested in it.

Speaking with Spin Magazine, Billie said that she’s not the kind of person to mix business and her social life, and that she gets a bit too in her own head about it all.

“I don’t like mixing friendships with music for some reason,” she said.

“I don’t even play songs for my friends until they’re fully done. I don’t like people watching me work … and I’m doing pretty well on my own, so I’m ok.”

Spin also said that she’s got a list of three or four people (that she refuses to name) she would probably work with, or has got something on the burner with.

In another interview with The Guardian, Billie said that the idea of collaboration just doesn’t really pique her interest – despite fielding offers from other huge artists like Alicia Keys and BTS. She just wants to be able to be friends with artists without everyone else screaming for a collab.

“It’s nothing against anyone, I just don’t feel the need,” she said.

“I love music, I love other artists, but I hate that as soon as I meet an artist the entire world is like “Billie Eilish and so-and-so might be doing a song together!” Why can’t I just be a friend with them?”

So uh, can someone please check on everyone’s industrial metal dad Trent Reznor and make sure he’s ok? Cheers.