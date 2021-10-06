The sun is shining, the air is warm, my skin is clear, and Billie Eilish just announced her big return to Australia for later next year, as part of her extensive world tour. It’s all happening, and there’s something about this tour announcement that really makes me feel quite good. Is this… hope?

Billie Eilish is set to hit Australia and New Zealand over September 2022, spending the most of the month touring her latest offering, Happier Than Ever. Honestly this news is making me happier than ever right now. An all ages arena tour? After everything we’ve been through? A goddamn blessing.

Kicking off on September 8th in Auckland, Billie is set to skip across the pond and return to Sydney (and its hit-inspiring traffic light sounds) for the first time since her Groovin’ The Moo tour and sideshows back in 2019.

From there, she’s set to hit arenas in Brisbane and Melbourne, before winding things up at RAC Arena in Perth on September 29. Our deepest condolences to Adelaide this time around, but surely state borders will be open by September next year so you all can come join the rest of us at one of these monster gigs.

Tickets for the whole Billie Eilish tour go on sale from Friday, October 15 at different times thanks to daylight savings time, and there’s a cheeky presale happening from Monday, October 11. That’s literally next week, so make sure you’ve alerted your group chat with ample time to organise a plan of attack for nabbing tickets.

This is a tour that’s absolutely going to sell like hotcakes – and with her American, UK, and Europe shows selling out immediately, it’s high time you prepare your ticket-buying/mouse-clicking fingers ahead of time.

It’s been a while since we’ve had to use them, so get ready to move quick to score yourself a seat at one of these ‘yuge Billie Eilish gigs.

READ MORE Billie Eilish Convinced Oscar De La Renta To Stop Selling Fur In Exchange For Wearing A Dress

Check out the whole tour information below, and I can’t believe I’m FINALLY saying this but I’ll see ya front left.

Billie Eilish Australian & New Zealand Tour 2022

Thursday 8 September

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

TICKETS

(on sale Oct 15, 12pm local time)

Tuesday 13 September

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

TICKETS

(on sale Oct 15, 11am local time)

Saturday 17 September

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

TICKETS

(on sale 11am local time)

Thursday 22 September

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

TICKETS

(on sale 12pm local time)

Thursday 29 September

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

TICKETS

(on sale 11am local time)