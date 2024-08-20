Scrap whatever plans you had for New Year’s Eve this year, ‘cos Beyond The Valley just announced an absolutely packed lineup for its 2024/25 music festival. Would you rather end 2024 with your relatives, or with Ice Spice? Yeah, that’s what I thought.

In a world where Australian music festivals are becoming an increasingly scarce commodity, Beyond The Valley has come out fighting with more than 70 different acts set to appear at the five-day festival.

The end-of-year music festival will feature internationally-acclaimed artists like the aforementioned Ice Spice, as well as FISHER, Chase & Status, and the “Murder on the Dancefloor” covering superstars, Royel Otis. (If you think you’re getting away from that banger, I will prove you wrong.)

Ice Spice at Wireless Festival 2023. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Taking place at Victoria’s Barunah Plains from Saturday December 28, 2024 to Wednesday January 1, 2025, the festival promises attendees the chance to “experience life in technicolour this New Year’s”.

So here are details on who is in the ‘yuge lineup, and how to get tickets for Beyond The Valley.

Who is on Beyond The Valley’s 2024/25 lineup?

Here’s the full list of artists on the lineup at Beyond The Valley this year:

FISHER

Ice Spice

Chase & Status

Marlon Hoffstadt

Tinashe

Royel Otis

Sammy Viriji

Sugababes

AJ Tracey Denis Sulta

Natasha Bedingfield

horesegiirL

Confidence Man

Teenage Dads

KI/KI

DJ BORING

SG Lewis

JOY (Anonymous)

Tinlicker — DJ set

Ben Hemsley

NEIL FRANCES

Lola Young

Ghetts

Flowdan & Neffa-T

Avalon Emerson

the Rions

BARKAA

Kita Alexander

The Grogans

The Terrys

Sycco

Malugi

Sam Alfred

Hannah Laing

Girls Don’t Sync

Oden & Fatzo— Live

Fish56Octagon

Sally C

LB aka LABAT

Franck

Chloé Caillet

Odd Mob

Anna Lunoe

Billie Martin

Nick Ward

Jersey

Sarah Story

Luke Alessi

Nina Las Vegas

Half Queen

MESSIE

Vv Pete

Laura King

Little Fritter

Jimi The Kween

Djanaba

tiffi

Ollie Lishman

WOLTERS

Marli

Ned Bennett

Stev Zar

Denim

Liz Cambage

Jewel Owusu

SOVBLKPSSY

Dijok

Kimboclat

Eva

Brown Suga Princess

And more to be announced!

If you’re somehow not impressed by this chockers list of musical artists, or if your preferred soundtrack for ending 2024 takes a spoken form, there’s also a bunch of podcasts that will be recording live at the Beyond The Valley podcast stage!

Including:

The Hook Up

Dan Does Footy

It’s Layered

Luke & Sassy Scott

No Hard Feelings

The Psychology Of Your 20s

How to get tickets for Beyond The Valley 2024/25

With last year’s Beyond The Valley festival selling out entirely, anyone looking to get tickets to the summer music bash better be ready to buy them as soon as they drop.

Tickets for the massive event have their first presale on Wednesday August 28 (which you can register for here), with the general sale opening at 12pm AEST on Thursday August 29.

Depending on which and how many days you plan on going, tickets range in price from $199 to $440, plus booking fees. There is also an option for a ticket and car pass bundle that starts at $1,815.

See y’all there as we ring in the New Year in classic young Aussie style.

[Images: Instagram/Beyond The Valley]