This year’s Beyond The Valley festival is being dubbed ‘Fyre Fest 2.0’ as punters complain of long queues, a lack of water, shade and ice and the temporary closure of the main arena.

at least there was cheese at fyre festival — claire (@cloxic) December 29, 2019

Despite a severe weather warning on Sunday night, punters have been left disappointed in the event’s organisation and duty of care as the temperature in Lardner is expected to reach a scorching 42C on Monday.

The event’s main stage was closed just before midday on Monday, with some punters being told it would not open until 8pm.

However, all stages have since been reopened and are “all running to schedule with provisions made for the hot weather,” according to the Herald Sun.

Mallrat, Cub Sport and Tyler, The Creator are all expected to play the main stage later this evening.

Festival organisers warned of a potential temporary closure in their severe weather warning statement on Facebook last night.

Festival-goers say they have been told to lower marquees and secure belongings as strong winds are expected to ravage the event throughout the remainder of the afternoon.

According to 7News, a major shade tent in the main arena has also been taken down as a precaution.

But the arena closure isn’t the only thing that festival-goers are disappointed in.

Many punters have taken to social media to express their frustration with the lack of ice available around the event, claiming it has sold out before Monday’s festivities kicked off. Some attendees have even alleged that they were forced to empty unsealed water bottles before entering the main arena.

BTV update: no shade on the pools, 50-100km winds tomorrow during 42 degrees, $5 for a bag of ice, no relief from the sun, 3 x ‘omg are you cloxic from twitter’ and i ask myself was the $700 worth it to hear one veronicas song — claire (@cloxic) December 29, 2019

Anyone feel Beyond the Valley at Lardner is a farce? 42 forecast, music cancelled today. No plan to keep people cool. 19 y.o. daughter & co. told to take down shade marquee due to wind & stay by tent. If they leave for the day they can't get back in! Zero info from organisers! — Belinda T (@belirobin) December 29, 2019

I went to Beyond the Valley just to see @hobojohnson and now they are saying they might not have acts on the main stage until 8pm. I don’t have tickets to his other show and I just wanna go home at this point. Oh, and it’s also 41 degrees. — paige (@paiqes) December 30, 2019

Other festival-goers are claiming they waited over eight hours in line to get to their campsites.

Hey @BTVfestival thanks for keeping us in line for 5 hours in 36 degree heat. Half the car now has heatstroke. No end in site at this stage and rearing up for the hottest part of the day. #BTV #beyondthevalley pic.twitter.com/30Sp9wlfZl — Claudia Conley (@claudiaconley_) December 29, 2019

BTV = fyre fest 2.0. What a fucking disgrace — Paddy (@paddymac25) December 29, 2019

Beyond The Valley officially RUN OUT OF ICE halfway through a 40 degree day, not to mention the 200+ guests still waiting to get to a campsite.. — Jack Kimber (@JackHKimber) December 29, 2019

Hey Beyond The Valley any explanation why I’ve been sitting in a car for 8 hours after arriving at the gate half hour after it opened? Is there any event staff at all to let us know why I’m sweltering in a 40 deg car instead of setting up my tent. — Shannon Schmidt (@shannonschmidt) December 29, 2019

Despite the claims by punters, Beyond The Valley have released a statement to Pedestrian.TV confirming that “tonnes of bags of ice are available for sale, with shipments coming in regularly to cope with demand.”

A spokesperson for Beyond The Valley has also confirmed that misting stations, shade infrastructure and free bottles of water are all available at the festival to help protect punters from heat-related illnesses.

Extra shuttle services have been implemented to help patrons wishing to leave the festival early to escape the heat, as well as a coordinated warnings service through the BTV app to keep punters up to date with changing weather conditions.

The ordeal comes just one day after Falls Festival organisers pulled the pin on the annual Lorne festival due to safety concerns.

If you’re at Beyond The Valley, be sure to take care of yourself and your fellow festival-goers in this truly monstrous weather.