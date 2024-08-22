Beyoncé Is The Latest Artist To Threaten Legal Action Against Donald Trump For Using Her Music

Beyoncé has joined the ever-growing club of musicians who’d rather eat glass than have their music associated with Donald Trump‘s campaign.

Queen Bey’s ‘Freedom’ has become the latest battleground in the ongoing saga of Trump vs what seems like the entire music industry.

It’s as if Trump’s campaign playlist is a reverse Billboard Hot 100, with artists scrambling to get off it faster than you can say “cease and desist.” At this point, it might be easier to list the musicians who haven’t told Trump to keep their tunes out of his rallies.

Here’s a list of artists who don’t want Donald Trump to use their music:

Beyoncé: No Freedom for You, Donald

Don’t mess with the Queen B. (Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

A Trump spokesperson shared a video featuring Beyoncé’s song ‘Freedom‘ and the Beyhive was not impressed. Rolling Stone reported that “a source close” to the singer told them Beyoncé has threatened to send a cease and desist letter, reminding Trump that he didn’t have permission to use the track from her 2016 album Lemonade.

The song has actually been used for an ad from the Harris–Walz campaign, which appears to have been much more welcome.

(Image: @jordancmeadows/X)

Rihanna: Don’t Stop the Music (Actually, Please Do)

RiRi stands on business. (Image: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Before Beyoncé, it was Rihanna who found herself in Trump’s unwanted playlist. The Barbadian superstar was quick to shut down Trump’s use of her hit ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ at his rallies. Her legal team sent him a cease and desist with a letter stating, “It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilised [Rihanna‘s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music’, in connection with a number of political events held across the United States.

“As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music. Such use is therefore improper.”

One can only imagine Rihanna’s face when she heard her party anthem being used to hype up a MAGA crowd. I’m gonna guess it’s similar to the face you make when someone says they don’t like Rihanna — bombastic side eye.

The Rolling Stones: You Can’t Always Get What You Want (Especially If It’s Our Music)

Even rock legends say no. (Image: Gary Miller/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones also joined the ‘Thanks, But No Thanks’ brigade. Mick Jagger and the boys were less than thrilled to hear their classic ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ blasting at Trump events. The song choice was almost too on-the-nose, considering Trump’s track record with, well, not getting what he wants.

The band’s rep at the time said, “This could be the last time Trump uses any Jagger-Richards songs on his campaigns.”

Céline Dion: My Heart Will Go On (But My Music Won’t Go to Trump)

Céline was savage about it. (Image: Getty Images)

Even Canada’s sweetheart Céline Dion got caught in the Trump music debacle. After her iconic song ‘My Heart Will Go On’ was played at a Trump rally, Dion’s management quickly issued a statement clarifying that the use was unauthorised and that she does not endorse Trump.

The irony of using a song from Titanic at a campaign event was not lost on anyone, least of all Dion herself who included in the statement, “And really, THAT song?”

Adele: Rolling in the Deep (But Not for Trump)

Imagining Donald Trump belting out Adele makes me giggle. (Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Adele‘s hit ‘Rolling in the Deep’ was played as warm-up music at a Trump event during the 2016 election campaign, prompting her spokesperson to say, “Adele has not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning.”

Fans of the British power-house were quick to point out how much of a stan Trump was of the singer, bringing up the time he jumped the queue at a concert she gave at the Radio City Music Hall.

(Image: @mattbellassai/X)

Sinéad O’Connor’s Estate: Nothing Compares 2 Trump’s Audacity

Just let her rest in peace. (Image: Rob Ball/Getty Images)

Even from beyond, Sinéad O’Connor‘s estate is giving Trump the finger. They have made it clear that her music is off-limits for Trump’s campaign.

In a statement shared with Variety by O’Connor’s estate, “It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at his political rallies.”

Throughout O’Connor’s career, the singer was very vocal about pro-choice issues and abortion rights. “It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt, and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil’,” continued the statement.

O’Connor’s rep made clear, “As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.”

Village People: Is Trump A Secret Queer Icon?

Did he not see all that leather?? (Image: Getty Images)

Trump has shared his love for the Village People for many years, using their hits like ‘YMCA’ and ‘Macho Man’ at rallies. The group never said anything until 2020 when frontman Victor Willis spoke on the rise of racial injustice in a Facebook post, “I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man.’ Sorry, but I can no longer look the other way.”

(Image: Victor Willis/ Facebook)

His team then sent a cease and desist letter to Trump in 2023 after a video of Trump getting his groove on to “Macho Man” at Mar-a-Lago circulated, complete with a costumed tribute band. The letter made it clear that it was an “unauthorised” performance.

Side note: I will never get over the irony of a group known for their LGBTQ+ anthems being used at MAGA rallies.



Isaac Hayes’ Family: Hold On, We’re Coming… With a Lawsuit

Who is making Trump’s playlists? (Image:Michael Putland/Getty Images)

This year, the family of late soul legend Isaac Heyes threatened to sue the former president for the unauthorised use of “Hold On, I’m Coming” at his rallies. The Hayes family is demanding $3 million in licensing fees for Trump’s repeated use of the song, which they claim has been played over 100 times without permission.

“I was pissed,” Hayes’ son told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s just been a mass shooting. So why are we using it at the NRA convention? I wanted to take legal action because Trump has made statements against women, and here is a man who has been convicted of sexual abuse. I’m a brother to seven sisters, and I don’t want anybody to think of “Hold On” and think of Donald Trump.”

Steven Tyler: I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing (Except Your Rallies)

What singers are left?? (Image: Getty Images)

In 2018, lead singer of Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, sent a cease and desist letter to the Donald Trump’s office at the White House for using the song “Livin’ on the Edge” at one of his rallies.

Three years prior to the letter, Tyler also told Trump to stop playing “Dream On” during his election campaign, he clearly didn’t take the hint.

I think it’s safe to say that this list will probably grow very soon, so check back in to see which other artists doesn’t want anything to do with Trump.

Lead image: Getty Images