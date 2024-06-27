Rapper BARKAA Is The Best In The Game, Both On And Off The Stage

Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper BARKAA has been named the Game Changer Of The Year at the first-ever PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards, and we couldn’t think of anyone more deserving!

BARKAA, whose real name is Chloe Quaylee, is a talented musician and outspoken advocate for First Nations issues. In the past 12 months she’s performed at the official Sydney NYE concert, headlined VIVID Sydney, and released some certified bangers including “We Up” and “Preach”. There’s a reason she’s known as “the matriarch of Australian rap”.

BARKAA is our Game Changer Of The Year Award winner. (Image: Getty)

Her latest single, “Preach”, is a big fuck you to the haters and shows how far she’s come as an artist. She sings about “flyin’ to the top” and says she “could never be defeated”. To that, we say, “Preach”!

“Preach is about big noting yourself, loving yourself and clapping for yourself; there’s no word in our many Blak languages that translates to shame. It’s about owning your power and standing proud in it,” she tells PEDESTRIAN.TV.

BARKAA is also a role model for so many, and stood up for her daughter recently when she was allegedly racially profiled at Chemist Warehouse.

The PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards presented by Uber Pool is a celebration of the people who’ve done some serious shit over the last 12 months. She isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and that’s why she totally deserves our Game Changer Of The Year award

You can read our chat with the icon below: