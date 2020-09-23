We’re constantly fiending for surprise collabs and new Baker Boy music, and today we have been gifted with exactly that.

The Australian hip hop king has teamed up with the queen of political poeticism Sampa The Great, and emerging rapper Dallas Woods on the new track ‘Better Days‘. It’s every bit as powerful and groove-laden as you’d imagine from the perfect combo of artists.

According to Baker Boy (aka Danzal Baker), the track is all about honesty and hopefulness, which is the kind of message we’re all in need of in 2020. Having delivered us hefty doses of positivity on previous tracks like ‘Cool As Hell‘ and ‘Marryuna‘, this newbie proves we can always depend on Baker Boy to deliver the motivational goods when we need them most.

The dance-worthy track sees the three rappers spit complete fire in both English, as well as the indigenous languages of Yolngu Matha and Bemba, with the lyrics focusing on overcoming imposter syndrome and rising above pressures placed on artists. It’s heavy stuff that only lyricists of such talent could pull off with this amount of grace and insight.

‘Better Days’ ebbs and flows between a bubbly Neo-soul instrumental, backed by a palpitating beat that gives BB, Dallas and Sampa the perfect foundation to trade-off bars, each of them delivering their own unique, poignant take on the topic. It also explodes in an ethereal hook that you know is primed to absolutely pop the lid off whatever festival tent it first erupts in, as well as resonate on a deeper, emotional level with anyone who hears it.

Baker Boy reflected on the whole process of recording the track, admitting to subtly fanboying after hearing Sampa The Great sing for the first time, and honestly, same.

“The whole studio time we had was amazing. The first time, seeing Sampa actually perform in the recording session, I got a surprise when she started singing. She’s got an amazing voice. I’ve always listened to her rap and to hear her sing; it was a whole other level. In the first part of Sampa’s verse, she’s rapping in language too, that inspires me as well,” he explained.

Sampa also shared how rewarding the experience was, noting that it was a moment that saw their culture and music unified.

“Our common ground is bringing our cultures to the forefront in what is the mainstream right now. That’s something that I always saw and always admired in both Baker Boy and Dallas, and something I wanted to do for myself. Sometimes we put so much strain on artists, that they are even afraid to grow,” said Sampa.

“I’m glad Baker Boy feels like he can actually express this element of himself. He doesn’t have to be one thing, and that’s really beautiful.”

The track copped a sneaky little premiere on triple j’s Drive show yesterday arvo, but you can now indulge in the banger to your own heart’s content across all streaming services. Listen to it here:

The track follows up the March release of the sultry banger ‘Move’, that saw Baker Boy make a precious ode to all the women in his life, which he worked on with Ariana Grande and Ella Mai producer Willie Taffa.